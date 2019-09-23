Two candidates interested in the vacancy on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Campus Commission will be invited to an October meeting for introductions and questions.
Cheryl Giese, Wisconsin Dells, and Matthew Joyce, Merrimac, have submitted letters of interest for the citizen member seat that has been empty since late July.
The commission overseeing the UW’s Baraboo campus consists of two Baraboo Common Council members, the city administrator, two county supervisors, the county administrative coordinator and a citizen member who is chosen jointly by the mayor and county chairman.
Despite their role in ultimately choosing the new member, Chairman Peter Vedro and Mayor Mike Palm said they wanted the commission to review the two candidates and make a recommendation, which Palm and Vedro would discuss and make a decision.
According to Joyce’s letter, he has a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison in agricultural journalism and has worked with UW Extension staff and others as communications director for the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board — now known as Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. He served for four years in the Air Force.
Joyce has lived in Merrimac since 2015 after residing for more than 40 years in Madison with his wife and four daughters.
“I strongly support the UW System’s commitment to making higher education available and accessible to all Wisconsin residents through the local campus program,” Joyce wrote. “Not only does the local UW campus here in Baraboo make college affordable and attainable for all Sauk County residents, it also serves as an excellent resource for hosting, sponsoring, and providing meeting spaces for a host of community development programs and services.”
Giese was “affiliated with the Campus Commission” while working for the city of Baraboo from 1996 to her retirement in 2018, according to her letter. She served as the city’s finance director.
Since moving to Sauk County in 1996, she has lived in the town of Dellona.
“I was proud to have been associated with the Campus during several major building projects including the Lange Center, student housing, and most recently, the science building,” Giese wrote. “The Campus is a major and important asset in Sauk County that I would like to continue to be a part of.”
Under the commission’s bylaws, the citizen member must reside in Sauk County but outside the city of Baraboo.
Introductions and questions with the two candidates will happen at the Oct. 17 meeting in the executive dining room on campus.
