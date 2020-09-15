Two test positive for COVID-19 at Dells’ Spring Hill Elementary School, classroom moves to virtual learning

Slack said suddenly shifting to a virtual model is something that has affected many schools around the state and nation with the pandemic.

“This is pretty typical where we are starting to see around Wisconsin as well as around the nation,” Slack said said. “There is this kind of start, stop effect and depending on the building and the number of people impacted, it could result in different formats for each of the schools.”

Slack said Spring Hill Elementary School remains open and students are reporting for school at the building. Cleaning procedures were completed the evening of Sept. 14, he said.

As of Sept. 15, no other school buildings in the Wisconsin Dells School District have reported positive cases of the virus, according to Slack. The school district is operating at about 75% to 80% capacity for in-person learning with about 20% to 25% doing strictly virtual learning.