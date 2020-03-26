'Uncharted waters': Baraboo private schools shift to online learning during COVID-19 closures

He said he doesn’t think virtual learning is as effective as face-to-face instruction, something that Brinker and administrators from Community Christian School of Baraboo echoed.

Otto can post assignments for his fifth- and sixth-grade students through Google Classroom, which they can access, complete and turn in on their Chromebooks from home. He can also post videos and answer their questions online.

“It’s not a great scenario” because it takes more time, he said. “But it is a way for me to be able to give them the core subjects, find out what they’re struggling with and do my best to address those questions.”

Rather than focusing on hours of instruction and traditional grading to measure students’ attendance and engagement with content, administrators indicated that they would be focusing more on how well students could show that they had absorbed the content and mastery of skills. That change is based on guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

CCS Administrator Dale Lempa said remote instruction looks different for every class because of the age range of students, from 4-year-old kindergarten through 12th grade. Teachers have been given “a lot of flexibility” to decide on how to best teach, he said.