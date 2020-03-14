UPDATE: Baraboo district plans to offer free lunches to Baraboo children after coronavirus closes schools

Baraboo School District announced Saturday its plans to close all schools starting Wednesday, following an executive order from Gov. Tony Evers, and to offer free lunches to all Baraboo children starting March 30.
District Administrator Lori Mueller said the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction informed the district that it could launch the Summer Food Service Program early to ensure that food-insecure students have access to food. The district offers free lunches every summer to any children 18 and under in the community through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program, she noted.
“We have a number of students that are going to need to have access to food during the school closures, so the opportunity to provide food is really important at this time,” Mueller said.
Lunches will be available via pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays starting March 30 at Al Behrman Elementary School and Baraboo High School. Delivery options may be available to children who can’t get to the schools, according to a letter Mueller released Saturday.
Schools will be in session as usual on Monday and Tuesday, but students should take home school materials, electronics and personal items by Tuesday, the letter said. All Baraboo schools will be closed starting Wednesday through at least April 5. Kid Stop also will be closed, and athletics and co-curricular activities will not meet.
The Baraboo Boys & Girls Club will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen in conjunction with schools, the letter said.
The following school events are being postponed:
- Baraboo High School Musical, previously planned for March 13-15
- District Behavior Task Forces, March 16
- Fifth-grade concert, March 16
- Baraboo High School Showcase Concert, March 17
- Family Literacy Night, March 19
- Parent-Teacher Conferences, March 16-18
- Food for Kidz, April 4
- Child Development Day and 4K Registration, April 8
The district is “tentatively planning to reopen” on April 6, the letter said. Decisions on further cancellations and impacts to other events this spring have not been made yet.
While schools are closed, the Baraboo School District will provide books and virtual resource options but will not use virtual learning to replace regular classroom instruction, according to the letter. It also will send all fourth- through sixth-grade students home with a Chromebook so they can access online resources at home. Seventh- through 12th-grade students already have school-issued Chromebooks.
If a student doesn’t have access to the internet at home, Charter-Spectrum is offering free broadband and WiFi for 60 days by calling 1-844-488-8395, according to a press release.
This story will be updated. Updates from the district will be posted to social media and on the district's website at baraboo.k12.wi.us/communications.cfm.
