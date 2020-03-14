UPDATE: Baraboo district plans to offer free lunches to Baraboo children after coronavirus closes schools

Baraboo School District announced Saturday its plans to close all schools starting Wednesday, following an executive order from Gov. Tony Evers, and to offer free lunches to all Baraboo children starting March 30.

District Administrator Lori Mueller said the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction informed the district that it could launch the Summer Food Service Program early to ensure that food-insecure students have access to food. The district offers free lunches every summer to any children 18 and under in the community through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program, she noted.

“We have a number of students that are going to need to have access to food during the school closures, so the opportunity to provide food is really important at this time,” Mueller said.

Lunches will be available via pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays starting March 30 at Al Behrman Elementary School and Baraboo High School. Delivery options may be available to children who can’t get to the schools, according to a letter Mueller released Saturday.