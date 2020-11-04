UPDATE: Baraboo High School to close for three weeks starting Monday due to staffing issues

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Student absences have been higher: On Monday, about 2.2% of BHS students were absent due to a positive test or symptoms and 7.2% were in quarantine. That means about 61 of the school’s 645 in-person students were absent, based on enrollment numbers presented at a school board meeting in late September.

At Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo, 7.4% (31 of 419 total) of in-person students were absent Monday with symptoms or a positive test, while another 9.3% (about 39) were in quarantine, according to the dashboard.

The district reported 11 active cases among students and staff at the middle and high school levels and one at the elementary level Monday. Since the school year began, there have been 48 total cases in the district, 40 of which were at the secondary level.

Students will be expected to participate in virtual learning at set times in the same schedule they’ve been following for in-person classes, according to the school’s plan. Attendance will be taken every day.

Those without internet access at home should contact the school district at 608-355-3968 for potential alternatives.