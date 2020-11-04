UPDATE: Baraboo High School to close for three weeks starting Monday due to staffing issues

Baraboo High School will be closed for three weeks starting Monday due to a high number of staff in quarantine or absent with COVID-19 or symptoms, the Baraboo School District announced shortly after noon Wednesday.
In-person students will transition to virtual learning until the school reopens, currently planned for Nov. 30, according to a press release from District Administrator Lori Mueller.
“While we know this is disappointing news, please know that we have planned for this scenario and are ready to quickly make the transition,” the release stated.
This will be the district’s first school-wide closure so far this year. Previous closures due to COVID-19 cases have been limited to individual classrooms.
Around 14 BHS teachers -- about 20% of its total 71 -- are absent for reasons related to the disease, Mueller said in an email Wednesday. The school has 128 total staff. She confirmed that the district has struggled to fill substitute roles this year.
As of Monday, 2.7% of district staff -- which would be roughly 18 out of 673 total employees -- were absent either for quarantine or because they showed symptoms or tested positive, according to the district’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Of that, 1.2% (about eight individuals) had shown symptoms or tested positive.
Student absences have been higher: On Monday, about 2.2% of BHS students were absent due to a positive test or symptoms and 7.2% were in quarantine. That means about 61 of the school’s 645 in-person students were absent, based on enrollment numbers presented at a school board meeting in late September.
At Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo, 7.4% (31 of 419 total) of in-person students were absent Monday with symptoms or a positive test, while another 9.3% (about 39) were in quarantine, according to the dashboard.
The district reported 11 active cases among students and staff at the middle and high school levels and one at the elementary level Monday. Since the school year began, there have been 48 total cases in the district, 40 of which were at the secondary level.
Students will be expected to participate in virtual learning at set times in the same schedule they’ve been following for in-person classes, according to the school’s plan. Attendance will be taken every day.
Those without internet access at home should contact the school district at 608-355-3968 for potential alternatives.
The district will continue providing daily meals, including a hot lunch and breakfast, via curbside pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on school days at BHS, the release said. Meals will be free to anyone up to age 18. Call 608-355-3980 to participate.
Families will get more detailed information from their children’s teachers or, for those with specialized services, case managers, the release said. Updates also will be available on the district’s social media pages, @OnwardBSD.
