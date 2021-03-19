UPDATE: Middleton-Cross Plains education director Briggs named Baraboo's next superintendent

Baraboo School Board chose Middleton-Cross Plains Elementary Education Director Rainey Briggs to become the Baraboo School District's next superintendent.

Board Vice President Mike Kohlman announced the decision in an email to the News Republic Thursday night, three days after the board deliberated on it during a closed-session meeting.

"We are all excited to start working with Dr. Briggs to continue to move our district forward, and serve the students of Baraboo," Kohlman wrote.

Briggs has seven years of teaching experience and nine years as an administrator, according to the announcement.

"He is a dynamic leader who is well known in the education community," Kohlman wrote. "Many describe him as a 'teacher of teachers.' Our school district, staff, students, and administrators are all fortunate to learn under Dr. Briggs."

Briggs said in an email that he's honored to have been chosen to lead the district.

