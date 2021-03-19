UPDATE: Middleton-Cross Plains education director Briggs named Baraboo's next superintendent

Baraboo School Board chose Middleton-Cross Plains Elementary Education Director Rainey Briggs to become the Baraboo School District's next superintendent.
Board Vice President Mike Kohlman announced the decision in an email to the News Republic Thursday night, three days after the board deliberated on it during a closed-session meeting.
"We are all excited to start working with Dr. Briggs to continue to move our district forward, and serve the students of Baraboo," Kohlman wrote.
Briggs has seven years of teaching experience and nine years as an administrator, according to the announcement.
"He is a dynamic leader who is well known in the education community," Kohlman wrote. "Many describe him as a 'teacher of teachers.' Our school district, staff, students, and administrators are all fortunate to learn under Dr. Briggs."
Briggs said in an email that he's honored to have been chosen to lead the district.
"Throughout my interview process, it was very clear that Baraboo has a tradition of excellence which is due to all the hard-working staff members and this great community. I hope to continue this great tradition," he wrote, adding that his mission is to "maintain and grow a rigorous teaching and learning environment where all students can flourish."
He invoked the words of the late educator Rita Pierson: "Every child deserves a champion."
A search committee consisting of Kohlman and fellow board members Kevin Vodak and Gwynne Peterson narrowed an original field of 29 applicants down to seven semifinalists, who were then interviewed by the full board and narrowed further to three finalists, including Briggs and current Montello District Administrator Margaret Banker. The third finalist, Sun Prairie High School Principal Keith Nerby, withdrew from consideration.
Briggs and Banker participated in three video question-and-answer sessions each for various stakeholder groups last week, which were made public online after they were completed. The videos are now blocked to the public.
The board expects to formally approve Briggs' contract at a regular meeting Monday, according to Kohlman.
Current District Administrator Lori Mueller announced in November she will step down at the end of this school year to move to Florida and start a position with a private consulting firm.
Briggs said he's planning to work with Mueller and the school board president ahead of his July 1 start date.
"I know what a great community this is and I am so grateful to be able to lead such a top-notch school district," he wrote.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with comments from Rainey Briggs.
Reedsburg girls basketball
John Gunderson
Sam King and Jacob Laux
Jacob Laux
John Gunderson
John Gunderson
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 200 freestyle relay
Sauk Prairie goal
Reedsburg girls basketball
Jacob Laux
reedsburg girls 2-24
Owen Diehl, Isaac Breunig and Ethan Gibbs
Reedsburg girls basketball
Reedsburg gymnastics
Macie Wieman
Jaiden Krayer
Grace Benish
Natalie Brunner
Emily Craker
WIAA state girls basketball photo: Reedsburg players gather to celebrate their Division 2 state semifinal win.
Luke Schweda
Adam Stecker and Mitchell Hamm
Sam King and Jacob Laux
Jacob Laux
John Gunderson
McKenzie Gruner
Jayden Ross
Jayden Ross and Caitlyn Frank
Jayden Ross and Elizabeth Fick
Maya White Eagle and Mahra Wieman
Jacob Laux
Zach Bestor
Reedsburg wins
Luke Mast
Nic Nobbe
Danny Ely
Nick Mast
Naomi Breunig
Maggie Hartwig
Kassia Marquardt
Naomi Breunig
Colton Uselman
Sam King
Matthew Loy
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights swimming
Reedsburg girls basketball
Reedsburg girls basketball
Brenna Lutter
Natalie Brunner
Natalie Brunner
WIAA state girls basketball photo: Reedsburg players storm the court after beating New Berlin Eisenhower
Emily Craker
WIAA state girls basketball photo: Victorious Reedsburg players jump for joy
Emily Craker
Sarah Schiller
Emily Craker
WIAA state gymnastics photo: Reedsburg's Brenna Lutter
Emily Craker
Reedsburg girls basketball
Mckenzie Bestor
Reedsburg girls basketball
Mahra Wieman
Macie Wieman
Reedsburg girls basketball
Trenna and Sydney Cherney
Ava Stieve
Brandt Wilson
Isaac Breunig
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.