UPDATE: Portage area voters approve ninth consecutive school referendum for up to $3.7M per year

Hibner said last month that the state hasn’t adequately funded schools since 2003. He said he’s “confident” the district won’t need to levy the full amount each year but that officials wanted that potential due to uncertainty about state funding, dropping enrollment and rising costs.

School officials have touted their record of levying less than voters allow, saying the district spends only what it needs. Since the 2003-04 school year, it has chosen not to levy $10.1 million of its $40.6 million referendum authority, according to data presented by Hibner.

School Board President Steve Pate said Wednesday morning that leaders will “work very hard to make sure that we are good stewards of the additional money.”

“I want to say thanks to the people of the Portage Community School District for continuing support of our schools. It really is a real plus,” Pate said.

Tax impact

Over the next five years, district projections show that annual property taxes on a $100,000 home will be an average of $60 higher than this year. They estimate the school tax rate will increase slightly for the first two years of the referendum, and then dip in the fourth and fifth year, for an average annual increase of 6 cents per $1,000 of property value.