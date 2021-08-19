UPDATE: Portage school board member Edwards resigns

A Portage school board member has resigned, the Portage Community School District announced Thursday.

Chad Edwards, vice president, had been on the seven-member board since 2013, according to the district website. His current term wasn't set to expire until 2022.

He’s moving north, which is why he resigned, Edwards said in a phone interview Thursday. He said he notified District Administrator Josh Sween of his plans about a month ago and officially resigned after the last board meeting Aug. 9.

“I think the district’s in great hands,” he said. “I think it’s the best, you know, I’ve seen. It’s fantastic, and the board’s strong, the admin team is strong. We’re moving, so I thought it was a good time.”

Edwards is the president of Demco Inc., a DeForest-based furniture supplier for libraries and schools. He said he’ll be continuing in that position -- just more remotely -- after the move.

District Administrative Assistant Suzi Hemler said in an email to the Daily Register the district is starting the process of finding someone to serve out the rest of his term.