UPDATE: Three Portage schools close through Oct. 9 due to rising COVID-19 cases, quarantines

The Portage Community School District is closing three elementary schools for at least the next two weeks due to five new COVID-19 cases and “a number” of people in quarantine, which makes staffing those schools difficult.
“We’re taking a very safe and cautious approach,” said Josh Sween, district administrator.
The district announced the shift Friday, posting an update on its website. According to the post, the district has had a total of 10 cases since schools reopened, including five new ones since families were last updated.
As a result of the cases and quarantines, Endeavor, Lewiston and Woodridge elementary schools started the week with at-home/remote learning and will remain that way through at least Oct. 9.
Though some students and staff within the three buildings may not have had close contact with an individual who tested positive, Sween said “a number” of them had. He said the district “is erring on the side of caution” and considering everyone in those buildings to be close contacts. They have been asked to quarantine and are being monitored for symptoms or test results, the post read.
In 2019-20, Endeavor had 79 students, Lewiston had 92 and Woodridge had 178, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.
Sween said the decision to close those schools temporarily was largely because the number of staff in quarantine would have made it “very difficult” to remain open. He noted that contract tracing on the 10 cases has found that none of them contracted the virus from anyone in the district.
Since the beginning of the school year, the district has been expecting temporary closures, Sween said, adding that staff were ready to transition to virtual learning and students were sent home on Friday with all of the materials they would need for the next two weeks.
This is the first time the district has announced its case numbers publicly. Previously, families shared emails from the district with the Register about four cases announced Sept. 9.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.