UPDATE: Three Portage schools close through Oct. 9 due to rising COVID-19 cases, quarantines

The Portage Community School District is closing three elementary schools for at least the next two weeks due to five new COVID-19 cases and “a number” of people in quarantine, which makes staffing those schools difficult.

“We’re taking a very safe and cautious approach,” said Josh Sween, district administrator.

The district announced the shift Friday, posting an update on its website. According to the post, the district has had a total of 10 cases since schools reopened, including five new ones since families were last updated.

As a result of the cases and quarantines, Endeavor, Lewiston and Woodridge elementary schools started the week with at-home/remote learning and will remain that way through at least Oct. 9.

Though some students and staff within the three buildings may not have had close contact with an individual who tested positive, Sween said “a number” of them had. He said the district “is erring on the side of caution” and considering everyone in those buildings to be close contacts. They have been asked to quarantine and are being monitored for symptoms or test results, the post read.