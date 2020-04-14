UPDATE: Three retired educators push Mering off Baraboo School Board

“I want to thank everybody who supported me in the last election. I heard from many of you and I know we have people in our community who care deeply for our students and schools,” Mering said.

Peterson said she was “very pleasantly surprised” about being elected to the board and looks forward to working with the rest of its members, despite the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m delighted to be back in the inner workings of the district. It’s been a long time since I’ve been out, and it’s great to be back and working for the kids,” Peterson said. She retired in 2006 after working as a teacher, principal and director of special education over three decades in the district.

She said the biggest issue right now is what to do with the rest of the school year given school closures due to the “safer at home” order. Improving staff morale, however, remains the primary long-term challenge the district needs to address, Peterson said.

Though Kujak acknowledged he has a lot to learn about board and district operations, he said he thinks he can help Baraboo better retain teachers and address behavioral issues.