UPDATE: Three retired educators push Mering off Baraboo School Board

Three retired educators beat a longtime Baraboo School Board incumbent and two other challengers for seats on the board, according to unofficial election results released early Tuesday, a week after election day.
Newcomer Paul Kujak, who taught in the district for more than 30 years, won the most votes in the April 7 school board race with 3,574, almost 26% of the total 13,930 votes.
“I just feel very blessed with the support that I received from this community, and I hope that I can rise to the standard of trust that they have put in me,” Kujak said. “I look forward to the challenges that a school district faces day in and day out, and hopefully can be a part of a positive impact moving forward.”
Incumbent Tim Heilman, who also taught for more than 30 years in Baraboo, earned his second term on the school board with 2,641 votes. Former teacher and administrator Gwynne Peterson came in third with 2,468 votes. Their three-year terms will begin April 27.
Both Kujak and Peterson are members of the Retired Educators of Baraboo Schools, as is Chasity Gabrielson, who taught for about 12 years in the district and came in fifth place with 1,837 votes, about 13%. REBS has spoken at school board meetings in recent months to draw attention to issues its members say are driving teachers out of the district.
Incumbent Doug Mering earned 2,083 votes, about 15%, losing the seat he’s held for 12 years. In a statement he sent to the News Republic and posted on social media, Mering congratulated Kujak, Heilman and Peterson and thanked his supporters.
“I want to thank everybody who supported me in the last election. I heard from many of you and I know we have people in our community who care deeply for our students and schools,” Mering said.
Peterson said she was “very pleasantly surprised” about being elected to the board and looks forward to working with the rest of its members, despite the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m delighted to be back in the inner workings of the district. It’s been a long time since I’ve been out, and it’s great to be back and working for the kids,” Peterson said. She retired in 2006 after working as a teacher, principal and director of special education over three decades in the district.
She said the biggest issue right now is what to do with the rest of the school year given school closures due to the “safer at home” order. Improving staff morale, however, remains the primary long-term challenge the district needs to address, Peterson said.
Though Kujak acknowledged he has a lot to learn about board and district operations, he said he thinks he can help Baraboo better retain teachers and address behavioral issues.
“It’s my hope that in due time we can get back to addressing the behavioral issues that have been brought forth so that heading into next school year, the fall of ’20, our teachers are in a better place by being re-empowered in their classrooms again,” Kujak said.
He’s been watching the board’s virtual meetings and commended district staff for doing a “very good job” adapting to the circumstances. Since March 30, board meetings have been streamed live online with four members present and the remaining three participating from home via video conference.
“I, like everybody, look very much forward to where we can all be sitting at a table face to face with one another,” he said.
Heilman is the only current school board member who previously worked as a teacher in the district. Before the election, he said he wants to help the district foster an environment where everyone works together on common goals, feels heard and like part of the team.
Mering noted that he intends to continue advocating for public education, volunteering in Baraboo schools and with the local Boys & Girls Club, and participating on the district’s Social Equity Committee and Advanced Learner Council. Mering’s advocacy work also will expand to include other issues such as redistricting reform and mail-in voting, according to his statement.
“Good luck to the whole Board of Education including the two new members,” Mering said. “The Baraboo School District community needs to work with you to support and advocate for our students. They are our future, do a great job for we will be watching.”
The unofficial vote tally, according to the Sauk County Clerk's office, is:
- Paul Kujak: 3,574, 25.7%
- Tim Heilman (incumbent): 2,641, 19.0%
- Gwynne Peterson: 2,468, 17.7%
- Doug Mering (incumbent): 2,083, 15.0%
- Chasity Gabrielson: 1,837, 13.2%
- Jim O’Neill: 1,228, 8.8%
- Write-ins: 99, 0.7%
Unofficial results updated at about 1 a.m. Tuesday with all precincts reporting. Monday was the extended deadline for absentee ballots to arrive at clerk’s offices due to the pandemic.
Official results will be canvassed at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Baraboo High School. The public can view the Board of Canvassers meeting online or listen by calling 307-735-3249 with PIN: 205 024 247#.
