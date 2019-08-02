The “voice of Portage” and longtime educator Fred Reckling recently resigned from his position on the Portage School Board due to his health, leaving a vacancy for the board to fill by appointment, District Administrator Margaret Rudolph announced Thursday.
After living with Parkinson’s disease for 10 years, Reckling said his health declined sharply during the first three months of this year. He decided to move out of the Portage area to be closer to family, causing him to resign in July.
“I stayed in Portage for 40 years, I broadcasted sports events on the local radio station, I was an alderman for a number of years and I’ve been on the school board for eight years,” Reckling said. “I wouldn’t have done that if the people had not been as accepting or understanding. I think the Portage Community School District and the town are tremendous. I didn’t want to leave there, but my situation forced me to.”
Originally elected in 2011, Reckling’s current three-year term on the board expires in April. He last ran unopposed in 2017.
Before his time on the board, he spent three decades working for the Portage Community School District. Rudolph said he was first hired in 1979.
According to a 2011 Daily Register story about Reckling, he taught junior high and high school students several topics, including geography, history and civics. He served as a guidance counselor and later as dean of students until retiring in 2010. Reckling also earned the “voice of Portage” title by announcing sports on a local radio station.
“He knew the district,” Rudolph said. “He knew the students. He knew staff. He was involved. He was the voice of Portage.”
Reckling said difficult times marked part of his tenure on the school board, with the district having to close two schools and lay off teachers.
“But we worked through all those things, and we have a very fine school system right now,” he said. “I think the people of Portage should support it, because it is just an outstanding group of people to work for, and I’m really going to miss the people in Portage.”
Any Portage resident interested in filling the vacant seat should send Rudolph a letter of interest by Wednesday explaining their qualifications and reason for wanting to serve. They then would have to give an oral statement at a public school board meeting and answer questions from board members, who would vote on which applicant to appoint. Rudolph said she hopes to have applicants present at the Aug. 12 meeting.
If no one applies within 60 days of Reckling’s resignation, board policy calls for the board President Steve Pate to appoint someone.
Under state law, Reckling’s replacement will serve on the seven-member board until an elected candidate is seated in April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)