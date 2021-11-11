UPDATED: Baraboo High School suspends, cites students for replacing removed memorials

Student Helen James, 14, and her friends said they don’t buy the district’s reason for taking them down in the first place.

“It’s more triggering taking them down than having them up,” James said. “I actually liked going to school and seeing their lockers and stuff done. I actually felt like they were still, like, with us.”

She and Fleischmann said district staff told them the victims’ families wanted the memorials taken down.

Woods’ father, Justin, told the News Republic that the district didn’t ask him about that, but rather asked if he wanted the memorials when they were taken down.

“I asked them to leave it up for two weeks to a month to let the students go through their grieving process and they told me that they would consider that and they told me that that’s also what the other parents had suggested,” he said.

He also suggested the school move the memorials to a different location if they were too distracting in the hallway, but said he thinks school officials could have been more considerate and kept them up for a while.