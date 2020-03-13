UPDATED: Evers orders all Columbia County and Wisconsin schools to close by Wednesday

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases may take three to six weeks to get better.

Local districts respond

Portage Community School District's week-long spring break was scheduled to start Monday.

"It feels things are changing every minute," said Superintendent Margaret Rudolph, who also advises families to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on travel and disease prevention.

“I can’t tell people what they can and can’t do on spring break, but if they’re going into an area that’s considered high risk, we would appreciate them following the 14 days of self-quarantine,” Rudolph said of CDC guidelines regarding travel to “Warning Level 3 areas,” which are listed at cdc.gov. “Things change so fast and so if you’re not sure about what to do, please reach out to us so that we can plan for your child’s continued education.”