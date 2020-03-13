UPDATED: Evers orders all Columbia County and Wisconsin schools to close by Wednesday

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered all of Wisconsin's K-12 schools to be closed by next week in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, a drastic move that will affect nearly a million children and their families.
The decision will force students to shift to online learning models and parents to scramble to find babysitters or arrange to work from home. The order says the anticipated reopening date is April 6.
Evers made the move after state health officials announced earlier Friday that the number of confirmed infections had risen to 19, up from eight just a day earlier.
School closures must begin by Wednesday to allow districts time to make plans for students, families and staff, although districts can choose to close sooner, Evers said in a statement announcing the order.
“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Evers said, referring to the disease the caused by the coronavirus.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases may take three to six weeks to get better.
Local districts respond
Portage Community School District's week-long spring break was scheduled to start Monday.
"It feels things are changing every minute," said Superintendent Margaret Rudolph, who also advises families to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on travel and disease prevention.
“I can’t tell people what they can and can’t do on spring break, but if they’re going into an area that’s considered high risk, we would appreciate them following the 14 days of self-quarantine,” Rudolph said of CDC guidelines regarding travel to “Warning Level 3 areas,” which are listed at cdc.gov. “Things change so fast and so if you’re not sure about what to do, please reach out to us so that we can plan for your child’s continued education.”
Rudolph said custodial staff will perform deep cleaning of “high-touch areas” throughout the district during the break and install more than a dozen new hand-sanitizing stations. The administrative staff will also meet to prepare for the possibility of the district holding online classes or holding school during the summer months.
The Portage Community School District has already canceled several events including the trip to Germany in June for Portage High School students in the exchange program. The district also canceled an archery club event that would have brought several schools to Portage from the region this weekend and won't send high school students to an upcoming Kiwanis Key Club event in Green Bay.
“And there will probably be more cancellations,” Rudolph said.
The district's website is portage.k12.wi.us.
Pardeeville School District had announced Friday in a letter to parents that it was canceling school Monday and that it was working on contingency plans for possible virtual instruction. Parents are asked to complete an online survey about their family's wifi access, computer and internet access. The survey needs to be completed by 7 a.m. Monday.
Custodial staff also will thoroughly clean the school and will take additional cleaning precautions in high-touch and high-traffic areas. The district is also monitoring recommendations from public health agencies regarding cleaning methods, equipment, and supplies.
Madison College extends spring break
Madison College announced Thursday it will extend spring break by a week due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Spring break for the college -- which includes regional campuses in Portage, Reedsburg, Fort Atkinson and Watertown -- will now be March 14-29 and no classes will be held in person or online during that time.
The college said Friday that during spring break it will plan alternative modes of instruction delivery and communicate with students prior to March 30 about how instruction will be delivered on a course-by-course basis.
Its athletic and child-care facilities will be closed but other buildings will remain open “as the situation allows." Employees will continue to report to work at their respective campuses.
The college has canceled events with 50 or more attendees through April 5 and suspended its athletic team seasons.
It is discouraging students and staff from personal travel whether it be domestic or international.
Madison College is posting updates at madisoncollege.edu/coronavirus.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.