UW-Baraboo cancels classes this week, extends spring break, closes campus to public

University officials announced that this week’s classes have been canceled at the Baraboo campus, starting an extended two-week spring break as of Friday, and that the campus is closed to the public.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville, which includes a branch in Baraboo, will offer alternative ways for students to learn their course materials from March 30 to April 9, according to a news release. Classes will resume in person April 14.

In the meantime, students are “strongly encouraged” to leave campus and not return until April 14, the release said. Students who left campus for the weekend can pick up their class materials and belongings before 5 p.m. Tuesday. If a student, staff or faculty member leaves the Baraboo area or attends a public event with more than 250 people, they should remain off campus for 14 days, according to the university.

All UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County buildings are closed to the general public until regular classes resume. Residence halls, libraries, dining services and student services remain open for students.

Officials have prepared an isolation site on campus in the event that students test positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, according to an update posted Saturday. There are no active cases as of Saturday.