The panel that oversees Baraboo’s college campus will keep a bylaw requiring one of its members to reside outside of the city, at least for the next year.
“I don’t know if you’re ever going to get rid of this rule, from what I can tell,” said member and Sauk County Supervisor Scott Von Asten.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County’s Campus Commission decided unanimously Thursday to postpone a decision on the bylaw for 12 months and instead fill its vacant seat with a Sauk County resident from outside of Baraboo.
The potential change -- which would have allowed all seven commissioners to be from the city -- was brought forward at the Aug. 15 meeting because Sauk County Board Chairman Peter Vedro and Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm wanted to fill the vacancy with a candidate who, under current rules, doesn’t qualify.
At Von Asten’s request, the commission delayed the decision for a month to allow him to gather opinions from other county supervisors. Changes to commission bylaws require approval by the county board and Baraboo city council.
On Thursday, Von Asten said every county board member he spoke with opposed changing the bylaw. Getting rid of the residency requirement would only be possible under a different board or at a different time, he said.
“We can do whatever we want in here, but it’s going nowhere when it hits the (county) board,” Von Asten said.
Baraboo Common Council and Campus Commission member Tom Kolb asked about the bylaw’s historical roots, noting he hasn’t been able to find “any satisfactory answers as to why this happened in the first place.”
“It’s patently unfair,” Kolb said, adding that “geography should not play a role” in choosing a new member.
The mayor and other proponents of repealing the rule argue that the most qualified person should be appointed, regardless of where they live.
Alene Kleczek Bolin, Sauk County administrative coordinator, said she heard that the rule requiring a non-Baraboo representative was included to garner enough county support for the agreement that originally formed the campus.
“Somebody explained to me -- and I can’t remember who -- that it only passed by one vote, and in order to get it passed, they had to include this in it. That is what I have heard; there’s no evidence for it,” Bolin said.
Von Asten, who said he wasn’t taking a position, advised the panel to fill the open seat and then return to the bylaw issue after several months have passed if panel members want to change it.
Bolin suggested commissioners could consider it again when they “clean up” the bylaws at a later date.
The Campus Commission currently has to include two Baraboo council members, two Sauk County supervisors, city and county administrators and one citizen member -- who resides outside of the city -- chosen jointly by the mayor and county chairman.
Tom Geimer of Reedsburg held the citizen position for the last 15 years until his death in July.
