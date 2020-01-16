UW-Baraboo commission limits newest member's term, but doesn't put limit in bylaws

Commissioners overseeing Baraboo’s college campus agreed Thursday to limit its newest member’s term, but postponed adding a term-limit for the seat to its bylaws.
The decision came after member Alene Kleczek Bolin, Sauk County administrator, told the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Campus Commission that the county board chose not to approve Cheryl Giese’s appointment until a term limit is established.
Giese of rural Wisconsin Dells won the public seat in November via a coin toss. Per commission bylaws, the seat must be held by a county resident who doesn’t live in Baraboo. That person is appointed jointly by the county board chairman and the city mayor.
Mayor Mike Palm said the previous member who held the seat, Tom Geimer of Reedsburg, was reappointed at regular intervals “as a matter of housekeeping.” Geimer served on the commission for 15 years.
“So where I’m going with this is, I understand that it probably is a good idea to think about this, but we’ve run for 50 years as a commission without that (term limit) and it was just a yearly reappointment of that individual,” Palm said.
Tom Kolb, Baraboo alderman and commission member, objected to revising the bylaws to establish a term limit, calling it “a county issue.” He said the seat’s residency requirement, which the commission considered changing last year but postponed, is “a city issue.”
In addition to the public member, the Campus Commission includes two Baraboo aldermen, two county supervisors and an administrator from both the city and county.
Kolb said city residents pay a larger share of the campus’ budget than non-city county residents, despite each entity paying the same amount, suggesting the residency requirement unfairly benefits the county. According to Baraboo Finance Director Cynthia Haggard, the city funds a portion of the county’s UW contribution through a “county apportionment,” which tips the 50-50 split.
“We’ve never had problems with Tom (Geimer) being reappointed every year,” Kolb said. “If the county has that issue, well, the city has an issue about not being able to have that member-at-large be from the city of Baraboo, so maybe there should be some horse trading here.”
Bolin suggested setting a term for Giese, to ensure the county board approves her appointment next week, but saving the question of changing the bylaws until next month’s commission meeting.
Using the template of county supervisors’ two-year terms, the commission voted unanimously to set Giese’s term to expire in May 2022.
At its February meeting, Bolin said the commission will discuss both the potential residency and term limit changes to the bylaws. If made, the changes will have to be approved by both the city council and county board.
