UW-Baraboo commission limits newest member's term, but doesn't put limit in bylaws

In addition to the public member, the Campus Commission includes two Baraboo aldermen, two county supervisors and an administrator from both the city and county.

Kolb said city residents pay a larger share of the campus’ budget than non-city county residents, despite each entity paying the same amount, suggesting the residency requirement unfairly benefits the county. According to Baraboo Finance Director Cynthia Haggard, the city funds a portion of the county’s UW contribution through a “county apportionment,” which tips the 50-50 split.

“We’ve never had problems with Tom (Geimer) being reappointed every year,” Kolb said. “If the county has that issue, well, the city has an issue about not being able to have that member-at-large be from the city of Baraboo, so maybe there should be some horse trading here.”

Bolin suggested setting a term for Giese, to ensure the county board approves her appointment next week, but saving the question of changing the bylaws until next month’s commission meeting.

Using the template of county supervisors’ two-year terms, the commission voted unanimously to set Giese’s term to expire in May 2022.

At its February meeting, Bolin said the commission will discuss both the potential residency and term limit changes to the bylaws. If made, the changes will have to be approved by both the city council and county board.

