Baraboo’s college campus is launching its first two new master’s degree programs in January with a hybrid format that combines online coursework with in-person sessions to make them more accessible for working adults.
Ed Janairo, campus dean at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, announced the master of science in project management and master of science in strategic management programs, which are 30 credits each, at the Campus Commission meeting Thursday.
“We’re excited about this, and I think the community is excited,” Janairo said.
Both programs start with the same two eight-week courses, “Organizational Behavior” and “Organizational Change Leadership.” They start in January, but Janairo said if anyone interested misses the deadline, they can join the program later.
Registration for spring 2020 online courses opened Nov. 1. The registration deadline is Jan. 13, but the preferred application date is Sunday.
With eight-week courses, Janairo said students will focus on one topic at a time. The hybrid format means students will meet on campus for two Saturday sessions, while the rest of each course takes place online.
Janairo noted both master’s programs also are available fully online.
Sauk County Board Chairman Peter Vedro said Thursday he was “overjoyed” to hear about graduate programs being offered from UW-Baraboo.
“It’s a wonderful direction,” Vedro said during the meeting. “And I think we do have a lot of young people that are interested in STEM programs, especially since high schools are now really focusing more heavily in those arenas ... We’re blessed as a county, we’re blessed as a city, to have these kinds of offerings.”
The Baraboo campus has been expanding its offerings since merging with UW-Platteville in 2018. Two new associate degrees, one in food and agriculture and the other in business administration, launched this year.
As a two-year campus, UW-Baraboo largely focuses on associate degrees but also offers courses that lead into bachelor’s degrees on four-year campuses. The new master’s degrees are the first postgraduate programming the campus has ever had, according to campus spokesman John Christensen.
To enroll or learn more, visit campus.uwplatt.edu/distance-education, call 800-362-5460 or 608-342-1468 or email DistEd@uwplatt.edu.
