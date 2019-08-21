In recent years, Baraboo residents have filled six of the seven seats overseeing Baraboo’s college campus, but a potential amendment to the body’s bylaws could make it all seven.
UW Campus Commission members delayed a decision Aug. 15 to amend their bylaws after member and Sauk County Supervisor Scott Von Asten of Baraboo argued they should take a month to think about it.
“I don’t see why we should do this. I don’t agree with it,” Von Asten said at the meeting on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus. “This is a partnership between the city and the county, and yet at this point, all of our representation -- even that from the county -- is coming from the city of Baraboo. Tom (Geimer) was our lone person outside of the city, and I think that we should stick with that.”
UW-Baraboo is governed by the UW Campus Commission, a group that currently has to include two Baraboo Common Council members appointed by the mayor, two Sauk County supervisors appointed by the county board chairman and one citizen member -- who resides outside of the city -- chosen jointly by the mayor and county chairman, according to its bylaws. The other two members are city and county administrators.
Tom Geimer of Reedsburg held the citizen position for the last 15 years. His death in July left a seat open that must be filled by a non-Baraboo resident.
Sauk County Board Chairman Peter Vedro of Baraboo said he and Mayor Mike Palm discussed potential candidates and agreed on one -- a city resident with close ties to the two-year college. Palm said the county administrator later caught the conflict with the bylaws that appointment would present.
Neither Palm nor Vedro are full members of the commission, but they can vote if one of their representatives is absent.
Vedro said they decided the candidate’s qualifications were enough to “take on this challenge” to amend the bylaws and remove the requirement, but noted they may have moved too quickly by putting the change on the Aug. 15 commission agenda after members pushed back.
“I would suggest strongly that we -- in order to have the commission be as strong as it can be -- that we ask the best qualified person that we know to be able to sit on this commission and offer their support,” Palm said, adding that a candidate shouldn’t be disqualified just because they live in a particular place.
But Von Asten said changing the rule and appointing a Baraboo resident would make it more difficult to convince county board members from outside of the city to approve campus projects that rely on county taxpayer money.
“We have more standing when we come before them when we have representation that is dedicated to the county,” he said.
Von Asten said the reduction in representation would impact the way the county board addresses campus matters.
“I’m quite sure that this (change) will make it harder on our end. This will not make it easier,” Von Asten said. “I’m sure this person is more than qualified and would do a great job at this, but I am also sure that there are many other people in Sauk County that would do the same thing, and they won’t hurt us when it comes to trying to get a vote past the county board.”
Baraboo council member Tom Kolb noted the county chairman could appoint non-Baraboo supervisors to the commission, but Von Asten pointed to himself as evidence that’s not typically what happens. He and Bryant Hazard are county supervisors on the commission, and both live in Baraboo.
After Campus Commission Chairman Phil Wedekind asked for a vote on the issue, Von Asten moved to postpone it until the September meeting. Vedro agreed with delaying the decision and said he would try to gather opinions over the next month.
If the commission approves removing the requirement from its bylaws, the change would then have to be approved by the county board and city council, Wedekind said.
