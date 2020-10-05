UW-Platteville creates 'pathway for teachers' at Baraboo campus, rural areas

As many rural schools struggle to fill teaching positions, Jessica Brogley and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville School of Education are trying to make it easier for students at its branch campuses to become teachers and eventually take those positions.
Brogley, a UW-Platteville teacher, held the first of three “boot camps” Saturday in Baraboo as part of her educational technology course for students of all three campuses under the UW-Platteville umbrella: UW-Baraboo, UW-Richland and the main campus. The course teaches the fundamentals of technology used in classrooms and how to “wisely leverage” those tools, she said.
“Technology gives us the ability to access information, demonstrate our understanding and connect with other people across the globe,” she said. “So, even though we live in, say, a rural area, technology gives us the ability to reach across the planet and to learn from such a wide variety of sources. Even though we have a broadband issue in Wisconsin across the state, that access matters so much to us because we can do so much with that technology.”
It’s a required course in Platteville’s School of Education, but this semester was offered to branch campus students -- who usually are in two-year associate degree programs -- as a way to give them a “jump start” at becoming a teacher, Brogley said. She emphasized the university’s goal of “creating a pathway for teachers to work in our rural areas.”
According to a recent survey of 1,500 School of Education graduates, more than 80% returned to rural areas to teach.
Three of the students scattered around a lecture hall on Saturday indicated that they intend to follow that pathway.
Carley Frey, a 19-year-old UW-Baraboo sophomore, graduated from Baraboo High School in 2019. After she earns her associate degree this winter, she plans to transfer to UW-Whitewater for a bachelor’s degree in education so she can become a middle school math teacher or school librarian.
At BHS, Frey was part of the Educators Rising club, which she was told would give her an “extra foot in the door” if she ever applies for a job in the Baraboo School District.
“So, we’ll see if that holds,” she said.
Frey said she likes the small campus experience because of the connections she can make with her professors. Though she’s open to applying for jobs in a larger city, if they’re available, she said she’s “more of a small-city person.”
Support Local Journalism
“I like the sense of community, sense of connection that you can have with a rural school,” Frey said. “You can really get to know your students and other community members as well.”
Junior Seth Taylor agreed. Originally from Tomah, the 20-year-old doesn’t know where he’ll end up but said he would primarily look at rural schools because of his partiality for small-town life and because most teachers tend to flock to urban centers. He plans to teach history at the middle- or high-school level, inspired by one of his own former teachers in Tomah.
Taylor said he’s enjoying the class.
“It’s definitely a really good opportunity. I’m liking the class so far, to get people into the educational version of technology. Like, when I first started here, this wasn’t offered,” he said, noting that he’s starting to see more UW-Platteville courses offered at UW-Baraboo since they merged.
Freshman Joe Miller, 18, of Waunakee, is in his first semester at Baraboo, where he plans to stay for two years before transferring to the main campus. He said he would like to teach elementary-age students in a rural area, citing the teacher shortage and adding that the pandemic might make it even harder for them to find teachers.
“I feel like that’s kind of the age where you can shape kids’ views of school. … I kind of want to provide kids that feeling of ease through the first few years of school, and I guess, hopefully help them,” Miller said.
He’s glad to have the class, “because personally I feel like eventually technology is going to dominate the school system and that is what we are going to be using,” he said.
Brogley said educational technology -- which has always been “incredibly important” -- is now necessary for all teachers to know how to use effectively, given the shift to remote learning due to the pandemic.
“Teachers have to be able to weave in and out of a Zoom or Google Meet and deliver instruction and be able to check that the kids are with them and understand what they’re learning,” she said.
“It’s a huge deal right now, so we’re working real hard to make sure we are, as a School of Education, responsive to that,” Brogley said.
Though it has nine students this semester, Brogley said she expects the program to grow. The course includes some online work in addition to the three day-long Saturday classes, two of which are in Baraboo and one in Richland Center.
It’s not her first time at the Baraboo campus: Brogley, originally from Adams-Frienship, said she started out as a student at UW-Baraboo in 1994. The campus has a “special place in my heart,” she said, noting that she didn’t have the grades or academic skills to attend a four-year university at the time.
“And Baraboo was absolutely the perfect place for me to go,” Brogley said.
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.