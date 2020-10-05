UW-Platteville creates 'pathway for teachers' at Baraboo campus, rural areas

He’s glad to have the class, “because personally I feel like eventually technology is going to dominate the school system and that is what we are going to be using,” he said.

Brogley said educational technology -- which has always been “incredibly important” -- is now necessary for all teachers to know how to use effectively, given the shift to remote learning due to the pandemic.

“Teachers have to be able to weave in and out of a Zoom or Google Meet and deliver instruction and be able to check that the kids are with them and understand what they’re learning,” she said.

“It’s a huge deal right now, so we’re working real hard to make sure we are, as a School of Education, responsive to that,” Brogley said.

Though it has nine students this semester, Brogley said she expects the program to grow. The course includes some online work in addition to the three day-long Saturday classes, two of which are in Baraboo and one in Richland Center.

It’s not her first time at the Baraboo campus: Brogley, originally from Adams-Frienship, said she started out as a student at UW-Baraboo in 1994. The campus has a “special place in my heart,” she said, noting that she didn’t have the grades or academic skills to attend a four-year university at the time.