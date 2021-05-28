UW-Platteville seeks to strengthen partnership with Baraboo schools, community

University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials are stepping up outreach efforts to schools near their two branch campuses, including the Baraboo School District.
Rebecca Powell of UW-Platteville’s Continuing Education Institute made overtures to the Baraboo School Board earlier this month, explaining the institute’s current and future programs and expressing a desire to partner more with the school district.
“We feel like we’re really entering into a new era of partnership with education,” Powell said May 10, “and I think it’s a long time coming and we’re excited about being there.”
Past relationship
Baraboo High School has historically worked with Baraboo’s college campus, now called UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, through the Early College Credit Program and youth options, which allow high school students to take courses at the nearby campus. Ann Renn, a BHS counselor, said in a phone interview Tuesday that working with the college has been “wonderful.”
“We have always had a really good relationship with the campus working with our students,” Renn said.
Almost 60 BHS students each year took classes through UW-Baraboo from 2015-2018. Participation dipped to 45 in 2016, but every other year in that range had at least 55 students, according to Renn. This year’s number dipped again because of COVID-19, with the program offered virtually, she noted.
Located about a mile northwest of the high school, the campus draws most of BHS’s students who are seeking college-level courses. Renn said about 10 students participated through Madison College each year from 2015-17, mostly for the Portage campus’ nursing assistant program, but that reached almost 20 in 2018. In 2019, BHS started working with Marquette University to offer a computer programming course, which five students take virtually per year, she said.
But she and other administrators had some concerns about whether that relationship would change, she said, when the UW System merged its two-year colleges with four-year institutions as a way to address declining enrollment at the smaller schools. UW-Baraboo has been operating under Platteville’s leadership since 2018.
Despite some issues in the beginning with a couple of classes, “Platteville did a nice job of forefronting that,” Renn said. She said the university has listened well and invited conversation with BHS and district staff members.
“They’ve been very, very willing to work with us and answer our questions and very patient with the change,” Renn said, adding that she’s “definitely optimistic” about the future of the relationship.
“It’s a great program. We’re super thankful,” she said. “You know, when we talk to other districts, we obviously have an advantage having a campus right here in town for our kids to take advantage of, so we promote it pretty heavily because it is a great opportunity, especially for our seniors who have room in their schedules to be able to do it.”
Efforts to engage
Michael Compton, UW-Baraboo’s interim dean, said recently the university’s academic outreach director has been holding listening sessions with school districts near its branch campuses, including Sauk Prairie, Baraboo and Ithaca. Part of the goal is to inform schools about dual-credit opportunities, because UW-Platteville will be expanding them, he said, but added that Platteville officials have learned “a lot” from the sessions, too.
“Probably the most common message is, ‘It’s nice to hear from you. We haven’t heard from you in a while,’ and so it’s good to start to reinvigorate these relationships that we have,” Compton told the UW-Baraboo Campus Commission on May 20.
The branch campuses also have a new community outreach director, he said. Melanie Platt-Gibson, who started in early May, has been attending various meetings of civic and community groups in Sauk County. She said she wants to hear from “everyone” how the campus can partner with local organizations and businesses.
“We’d love to make that more of an open pipeline to flow both ways,” Platt-Gibson said.
Expanding offerings
Powell said the Continuing Education Institute partners with area businesses to tailor its professional development workforce training to meet those businesses’ needs. It also works with K-12 educators, but “we want to be a lot more successful in this area” in Baraboo, Richland and their surrounding communities, she said.
One project UW-Baraboo wants the Baraboo School District’s help on is to develop an Ice Age Trail nature-based program, because having a high school partner “in that eco-education area could be very, very powerful,” she said.
“UW-Platteville here in Baraboo will be the only campus in the state that has an Ice Age Trail … right on our campus,” Powell said.
Current CEI program areas include “professional pathway certificates,” early child care education and seminars for educators, non-credit courses, community and youth programming, and “micro-credentialing,” she said.
This year, the institute launched High School Scholars Online Academy, an honors program aimed at students who don’t have the finances to take other advanced classes or are people of color, she said, noting that scholarships are available. Most of the classes help prepare students for more advanced high school classes or the college application process, but one teaches them how to start a We Are Many – United Against Hate chapter at their school.
“We’re hoping some of your high school students will join us in doing that this summer,” she said. “We’ll teach them how to do that, we’ll give them an internship, we will pay for their coursework, and we want them to have that on their resume. These are the kinds of kids that can win the Herb Kohl scholarship if they have something that they can attain during high school.”
CEI also recently introduced a virtual series called “Making a Case for College” that allows high school students to talk directly with a business leader, as well as UW-Platteville academic, administration and admissions panelists. Topics so far were food and agriculture, pre-engineering and tourism and hospitality management.
This fall, Powell said CEI is planning on launching an online business academy for high schoolers and youth programming in partnership with the Al Ringling Theatre.
All of the programs are geared toward underserved students in particular, she said.
Baraboo District Administrator Lori Mueller told the school board that Powell met with the district leadership team prior to the May meeting, “and we’re anxious to get started on some of those partnerships.”
GALLERY: Scenes at UW-Baraboo campus June 23
