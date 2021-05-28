UW-Platteville seeks to strengthen partnership with Baraboo schools, community

“It’s a great program. We’re super thankful,” she said. “You know, when we talk to other districts, we obviously have an advantage having a campus right here in town for our kids to take advantage of, so we promote it pretty heavily because it is a great opportunity, especially for our seniors who have room in their schedules to be able to do it.”

Efforts to engage

Michael Compton, UW-Baraboo’s interim dean, said recently the university’s academic outreach director has been holding listening sessions with school districts near its branch campuses, including Sauk Prairie, Baraboo and Ithaca. Part of the goal is to inform schools about dual-credit opportunities, because UW-Platteville will be expanding them, he said, but added that Platteville officials have learned “a lot” from the sessions, too.

“Probably the most common message is, ‘It’s nice to hear from you. We haven’t heard from you in a while,’ and so it’s good to start to reinvigorate these relationships that we have,” Compton told the UW-Baraboo Campus Commission on May 20.