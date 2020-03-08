Walkable student-art exhibit held in Beaver Dam

A stroll through town this month contains a treat for the eyes thanks to students in the Beaver Dam Unified School District.
According to Kelli Dercks, visual and media arts instructor at Beaver Dam High School, the Community Art Walk got underway last week in celebration of Youth Art Month.
Area businesses participating in the annual event host small displays of selected art from kindergarten through 12th grade students in the district. A variety of mediums are represented in 17 different locations, including paintings, drawings, ceramics, origami, collage pieces and more.
The public is encouraged to visit the businesses during their regular operating hours to view student work through March 29.
“The youth of our community are creating beautiful works and it’s important to support them,” she said. “Art education really helps student growth.”
Most of the elementary school students have their pieces in downtown businesses. Beaver Dam Cinema, 236 Front St, has art from all elementary schools on display; McKinstry’s Home Furnishings, 131 Front St., has featured works by Jefferson Elementary; Edith’s Cakes and Catering, 103 Front St., has items from South Beaver Dam; Gene’s Beaver Floral, 125 N. Spring St., is exhibiting Wilson Elementary artwork; Annabelle's Ice Cream Parlor, 301 Front St., is highlighting art from Washington Elementary; and Associated Bank, 201 Park Ave., has pieces from Prairie View students. The works of Lincoln Elementary students can be found at National Exchange Bank, 1609 N. Spring St.
Of special note downtown is the student-designed mural of silhouettes that was painted last June in the alley next to American Bank. High school art students, Dercks and Wayland art instructor Justin Behm are further developing the public art experience by adding two panels to the alleyway walls this summer.
Beaver Dam Middle School art can be viewed at BMO Harris Bank, 120 Park Ave.; Integrity Floors, 308 Seippel Blvd.; Landmark Credit Union, 106 E. Main St.; American Bank, 115 Front St.; and Higher Grounds Coffee Shop, N7156 E. Plaza Dr.
Selected works from Beaver Dam High School students are exhibited at Nunatuk Coffee, 308 S. Center St. and 201 Gateway Dr.; Summit Credit Union, 104 Frances Ave.; Moraine Park Technical College Library, 700 Gould St.; and Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave. In addition to the high school artwork, DCCA is exhibiting a retrospective of fiber arts celebrating Nancy Zieman this month.
