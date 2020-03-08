Walkable student-art exhibit held in Beaver Dam

A stroll through town this month contains a treat for the eyes thanks to students in the Beaver Dam Unified School District.

According to Kelli Dercks, visual and media arts instructor at Beaver Dam High School, the Community Art Walk got underway last week in celebration of Youth Art Month.

Area businesses participating in the annual event host small displays of selected art from kindergarten through 12th grade students in the district. A variety of mediums are represented in 17 different locations, including paintings, drawings, ceramics, origami, collage pieces and more.

The public is encouraged to visit the businesses during their regular operating hours to view student work through March 29.

“The youth of our community are creating beautiful works and it’s important to support them,” she said. “Art education really helps student growth.”