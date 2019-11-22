Portage High School special education students will sell their own homemade items Saturday with a special eye on treating pets during the third annual Warrior Holiday Bazaar, held for the first time in the high school commons — and they want your help in coming up with a new classroom name.
Special education assistant Heather Budka said the intellectual disabilities class, “Room 104,” is most known for the dip mixes its students make. But this year, they’ll be adding homemade dog treats and dog toys to their offerings, which also include holiday ornaments and bracelets.
“They really do a lot for it (the bazaar),” Budka said. “Not only do we put it on, but we also run the concession stand, so we’ll have them working there, making hot dogs and brats, and we have soda and chips and stuff. We also will have tables of our own stuff that they’ve made.”
Aside from moving the event from the middle to the high school this year, organizers said it will feature some new vendors. They hosted 39 vendors last year and expect to reach almost 40 again, with a “good mix” of handmade items — from soaps and candles to baked goods and floral arrangements — and direct sales, such as Norwex, Scentsy, books and makeup, Budka said.
A prize drawing will offer gift baskets donated by vendors. The bazaar will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the high school commons.
The best part of the event, Budka and special education assistant Becky Kopfhamer said, is seeing their students interact with people and the joy they get from it.
“It’s so rewarding for them,” Kopfhamer said. “They use their social skills, math skills, cooking skills.”
You have free articles remaining.
All of the proceeds from vendor fees — which last year totaled $1,200 — go toward the special education program to buy classroom supplies, take students on field trips and provide other enrichment activities, Budka said. The fundraising account allowed the class to eat lunch at Pizza Ranch on Tuesday, so students could work on “community skills.”
“That’s partly why we started doing this — because, one, it’s great for our kids and, two, it’s a nice way for us to earn money so that we can get out and do more,” Budka said.
They also use a portion of the money each year to donate to an organization of the students’ choice. In the past, the class has given to the Humane Society and Special Olympics, she said.
“So we try to teach our kids that, you know, it’s nice to get money but it’s also nice to give back, too,” Budka said.
While they don’t officially count attendees, organizers estimated the annual event draws about 200 people.
They’re hoping people who come this year will offer ideas for a new name for the classroom to use when making donations or selling popcorn at PHS. Kopfhamer said attendees can write down suggestions — “something fun” — and drop them into a jar at the bazaar.
“We ask everybody,” Budka said. “We want to be known as something other than Room 104.”
Kopfhamer encouraged anyone to drop in.
“Come out. There’s some great vendors, and our kids love to see the public,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)