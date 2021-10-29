WATCH NOW: Baraboo middle school celebrates finished construction

The $41.7 million revitalization of Jack Young Middle School has officially been completed more than a year and a half after construction began.
Sally Antoine, a special education teacher at the Baraboo school, said she’s excited for her fifth-grade child to enjoy the renovated and expanded space next year. She also has an eighth-grader who saw the school’s transformation from beginning to end, “so that’s pretty neat.”
“I think it’s absolutely amazing to see how the kids can collaborate together and use these spaces in really creative ways and in ways I’d never imagined that we could ever have in this school,” Antoine said. “It’s amazing.”
Funded through a referendum passed by voters in April 2019, the project included significant updates, changes to the building layout and a 44,500-square-foot addition for the school built in 1976. Project leaders emphasized bringing in more natural light as beneficial to students and staff, which they did by redesigning classrooms and collaboration spaces with glass walls and doors, as well as a window feature wall in the expanded commons overlooking the high school and Baraboo bluffs to the south.
They also demolished a dated ramp system, which was not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and elevator, replacing them with a new “monumental staircase” and new elevator.
Eppstein Uhen Architects, based in Milwaukee, designed the project and Madison-based CG Schmidt led the construction.
The layout now groups grade levels in their own wings, gives the student services department confidential conference rooms and expands the “Big Gym,” kitchen and meal serving areas. An anonymous donation and savings elsewhere in the project budget funded the additions of an Innovation Lab, agricultural classroom, new front entrance, an outdoor amphitheater and an outdoor playground fitness area.
Prior to the renovation, the school still had its original heating and ventilation system and lacked air conditioning.
“So much thought and intention has been put into creating these educational spaces for students and staff to build a sense of belonging, which is central for transformational opportunities and the foundation of equity,” District Administrator Rainey Briggs said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.
Principal Amy Tranel, who started working for the Baraboo School District over the summer, opened the ceremony with a statement recognizing the Indigenous peoples who were the original stewards of the land where the school now sits. It was followed by a Ho-Chunk drum circle featuring The Little Priest Singers.
Guest speakers thanked the efforts of everyone involved in the school renovation projects, including former district administrator Lori Mueller and former board member Sean McNevin, who both attended the ceremony and open house.
The middle school project is the third phase of a long-range facilities plan that was created in 2012. At a cost of $9.95 million in 2014, the first phase addressed maintenance issues and safety and security upgrades at multiple buildings. The second phase renovated and added space to the high school using $21.95 million approved by voters in 2016.
The fourth and final phase will address elementary schools, said Mike Kohlman, chairman of the ad hoc committee overseeing the plan. He said it will start with a community survey early next year before the district asks voters to pass the final referendum.
Kohlman said he hopes the district, through the completed middle school, has earned voters’ trust.
“I hope we’ve created something that Baraboo can be proud of,” he said.
Students Lacey Bender and Evy Thao, both in eighth grade, led community members on tours through the building after the ceremony. They are Where Everyone Belongs leaders, who help sixth-graders transition to the school.
“It’s really cool,” Bender said of the school’s transformation.
“There’s, like, a major change,” Thao said. “Before, the whole school was just kind of like really rusty and stuff, and now it’s very new and … modern.”
Bender said her favorite changes are the new furniture in hallways and math tables topped by white boards to allow students to write on them.
Antoine said there was “a lot going on” last year between the dust and noise of construction and COVID-19, but staff and students got used to it, especially knowing “the prize” that would come.
“It was all well worth it in the end,” she said.
