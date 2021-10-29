 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Baraboo middle school celebrates finished construction
0 Comments
alert featured

WATCH NOW: Baraboo middle school celebrates finished construction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The $41.7 million revitalization of Jack Young Middle School has officially been completed more than a year and a half after construction began.

Sally Antoine, a special education teacher at the Baraboo school, said she’s excited for her fifth-grade child to enjoy the renovated and expanded space next year. She also has an eighth-grader who saw the school’s transformation from beginning to end, “so that’s pretty neat.”

102821-bara-news-jyms-01

The Little Priest Singers members, including Eric Logan of Baraboo, center, lead a drum circle Monday outside of Jack Young Middle School as part of the Baraboo school's ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of its revitalization project.

“I think it’s absolutely amazing to see how the kids can collaborate together and use these spaces in really creative ways and in ways I’d never imagined that we could ever have in this school,” Antoine said. “It’s amazing.”

Funded through a referendum passed by voters in April 2019, the project included significant updates, changes to the building layout and a 44,500-square-foot addition for the school built in 1976. Project leaders emphasized bringing in more natural light as beneficial to students and staff, which they did by redesigning classrooms and collaboration spaces with glass walls and doors, as well as a window feature wall in the expanded commons overlooking the high school and Baraboo bluffs to the south.

102821-bara-news-jyms-02

Eighth-graders Evy Thao, left, and Lacey Bender lead a tour through Jack Young Middle School during an open house Monday to celebrate the completion of the Baraboo school’s $41.7 million revitalization project.

They also demolished a dated ramp system, which was not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and elevator, replacing them with a new “monumental staircase” and new elevator.

Middle school needs significant upgrades and expansion in $41M referendum, Baraboo officials say

Eppstein Uhen Architects, based in Milwaukee, designed the project and Madison-based CG Schmidt led the construction.

102821-bara-news-jyms-exterior

People mill around outside the new main entrance Monday at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

The layout now groups grade levels in their own wings, gives the student services department confidential conference rooms and expands the “Big Gym,” kitchen and meal serving areas. An anonymous donation and savings elsewhere in the project budget funded the additions of an Innovation Lab, agricultural classroom, new front entrance, an outdoor amphitheater and an outdoor playground fitness area.

Prior to the renovation, the school still had its original heating and ventilation system and lacked air conditioning.

“So much thought and intention has been put into creating these educational spaces for students and staff to build a sense of belonging, which is central for transformational opportunities and the foundation of equity,” District Administrator Rainey Briggs said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Principal Amy Tranel, who started working for the Baraboo School District over the summer, opened the ceremony with a statement recognizing the Indigenous peoples who were the original stewards of the land where the school now sits. It was followed by a Ho-Chunk drum circle featuring The Little Priest Singers.

Ho-Chunk artist designs mural installed at Baraboo middle school

Guest speakers thanked the efforts of everyone involved in the school renovation projects, including former district administrator Lori Mueller and former board member Sean McNevin, who both attended the ceremony and open house.

The middle school project is the third phase of a long-range facilities plan that was created in 2012. At a cost of $9.95 million in 2014, the first phase addressed maintenance issues and safety and security upgrades at multiple buildings. The second phase renovated and added space to the high school using $21.95 million approved by voters in 2016.

The fourth and final phase will address elementary schools, said Mike Kohlman, chairman of the ad hoc committee overseeing the plan. He said it will start with a community survey early next year before the district asks voters to pass the final referendum.

Kohlman said he hopes the district, through the completed middle school, has earned voters’ trust.

“I hope we’ve created something that Baraboo can be proud of,” he said.

Students Lacey Bender and Evy Thao, both in eighth grade, led community members on tours through the building after the ceremony. They are Where Everyone Belongs leaders, who help sixth-graders transition to the school.

102821-bara-news-jyms-03

Baraboo School Board members laugh as President Kevin Vodak, center right, and District Administrator Rainey Briggs struggle to cut a ribbon with oversized scissors Monday afternoon at Jack Young Middle School. Members, from right, are Mike Kohlman, Katie Kalish (obscured), Alex Schenck, Tim Heilman, Gwynne Peterson and Paul Kujak.

“It’s really cool,” Bender said of the school’s transformation.

“There’s, like, a major change,” Thao said. “Before, the whole school was just kind of like really rusty and stuff, and now it’s very new and … modern.”

Bender said her favorite changes are the new furniture in hallways and math tables topped by white boards to allow students to write on them.

Antoine said there was “a lot going on” last year between the dust and noise of construction and COVID-19, but staff and students got used to it, especially knowing “the prize” that would come.

“It was all well worth it in the end,” she said.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Clerks Defend Actions During Audit

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News