WATCH NOW: Baraboo middle school celebrates finished construction

They also demolished a dated ramp system, which was not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and elevator, replacing them with a new “monumental staircase” and new elevator.

Eppstein Uhen Architects, based in Milwaukee, designed the project and Madison-based CG Schmidt led the construction.

The layout now groups grade levels in their own wings, gives the student services department confidential conference rooms and expands the “Big Gym,” kitchen and meal serving areas. An anonymous donation and savings elsewhere in the project budget funded the additions of an Innovation Lab, agricultural classroom, new front entrance, an outdoor amphitheater and an outdoor playground fitness area.

Prior to the renovation, the school still had its original heating and ventilation system and lacked air conditioning.

“So much thought and intention has been put into creating these educational spaces for students and staff to build a sense of belonging, which is central for transformational opportunities and the foundation of equity,” District Administrator Rainey Briggs said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.

