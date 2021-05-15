WATCH NOW: Baraboo students throw unofficial prom

Baraboo High School seniors decided to throw their own, unofficial prom Saturday in the commercial building at the Sauk County Fairgrounds after school officials chose not to hold one for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Susan Endres
Baraboo News Republic reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today