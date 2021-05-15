 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Baraboo students throw unofficial prom
Baraboo High School seniors decided to throw their own, unofficial prom Saturday in the commercial building at the Sauk County Fairgrounds after school officials chose not to hold one for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns. 

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

