WATCH NOW: Baraboo superintendent finalist interviews
Baraboo School Board Vice President Mike Kohlman speaks during the Aug. 10 school board meeting at Baraboo High School. He has been leading the district's search for a new superintendent.

 NEWS REPUBLIC ARCHIVES

Video interviews with the two finalists for superintendent of the Baraboo School District are now available for public viewing online.

The district hosted three 45-minute Q&As with each candidate, one for administrators and principals, one for teachers and other staff and one for the general community. Members of each group had the opportunity to register to watch live and submit questions, which were screened and consolidated before the interviews.

Margaret Banker, currently Montello’s district administrator, was interviewed Tuesday. Rainey Briggs, elementary education director in Middleton-Cross Plains, went Thursday. A third finalist dropped out of the running earlier this week.

To watch the interviews, click the links below.

Banker:

Briggs:

The Baraboo School Board will convene for a special meeting Monday to select the new district administrator.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

