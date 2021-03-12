WATCH NOW: Baraboo superintendent finalist interviews

Video interviews with the two finalists for superintendent of the Baraboo School District are now available for public viewing online.
The district hosted three 45-minute Q&As with each candidate, one for administrators and principals, one for teachers and other staff and one for the general community. Members of each group had the opportunity to register to watch live and submit questions, which were screened and consolidated before the interviews.
Margaret Banker, currently Montello’s district administrator, was interviewed Tuesday. Rainey Briggs, elementary education director in Middleton-Cross Plains, went Thursday. A third finalist dropped out of the running earlier this week.
To watch the interviews, click the links below.
Banker:
- Administration and Principals: https://youtu.be/XA6_Ss-PLhE
- Teachers and other staff: https://youtu.be/hx4RJgXPVQ4
- Community: https://youtu.be/4Fjnh7aDsEY
Briggs:
- Administration and Principals: https://youtu.be/tSOdUgweu9I
- Teachers and other staff: https://youtu.be/F7mO6DAKKoI
- Community: https://youtu.be/MHcf-9wqqZE
The Baraboo School Board will convene for a special meeting Monday to select the new district administrator.
