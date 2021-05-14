Watch Now: BDHS choirs perform in Swan Park band shell

Beaver Dam High School choirs took the stage in front of a live audience Thursday for the first time in almost a year and a half.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person schools shut down in March 2020 which resulted in the music department cancelling concerts and a bus trip to New York. The current school year found the choirs split into small groups while wearing masks and social distancing.

The weather was clear and warm Thursday when the students performed in the Swan City band shell before an appreciative audience.

BDHS Activity/Athletic Director Melissa Gehring welcomed the crowd and said it was great that live music could be enjoyed in the outdoor venue. She thanked music director Mark Lefeber for his efforts to keep the choirs going in what she said has been a difficult time for everyone.

The Spring Pops Concert featured the Varsity Choir, Treble Choir and Bel Canto. A combined group of the tenors and basses sang a fun Mother’s Day tune and the senior choir members ended the concert with a rendition of “I’ll Be There For You.”

