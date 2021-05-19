 Skip to main content
Watch Now: BDHS Marching Band rocks the house
Watch Now: BDHS Marching Band rocks the house

Looking and sounding sharp

Beaver Dam High School student Kaitlyn Hackbarth is one of four senior trumpeters featured on the song "Bohemian Rhapsody" during Monday's concert in the BDHS field house. Seated in white behind her is drum major Morgan Diels. The marching band is sporting new uniforms at its first live concert since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. A photo gallery of the event can be viewed at wiscnews.com/bdc.

 KELLY SIMON, Daily Citizen

Beaver Dam High School Marching Band performs the Theme from "The Avengers" at Monday's concert in the BDHS field house.

The bleachers in the Beaver Dam High School field house were shaking Monday from the powerful sounds of the BDHS Marching Band.

It was the first live concert performed by the band in over 14 months. Director Russ Diggins expressed thanks to staff, parents and students for keeping the music playing during the pandemic.

“The social part of playing in a group and being able to hear each other and play off of each other is the important thing and it’s nice to be back to that,” he said.

The band stepped out in brand new band uniforms for the first time in more than 25 years. Diggins gave credit to BDHS Activity/Athletic Director Melissa Gehring for her help in acquiring the uniforms.

“She really pushed for those and really went to bat for us and I can’t say thank you enough to Mrs. Gehring,” he said. “We are not wearing stinky band uniforms because of her.”

Beaver Dam High School marching band plays an April 16 pregame show at Derleth Field.

Eighteen seniors were recognized at the concert. They chose to perform songs from Queen and the movies “Moana” and “The Greatest Showman” for the final performance of their high school careers. The concert concluded with several songs representing the 2021 marching band theme of “Heroes.”

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

