WATCH NOW: Beaver Dam High School graduates include nine valedictorians

Beaver Dam High School held its graduation ceremony on Friday night with nine graduates being named valedictorians this year.
Beaver Dam High School students must receive perfect 4.0 grade point averages through four years at the school in order to gain the honor. Graduates: Madelyn Connaughty, Weston Fields, Alison Kuehn, Morgan McGauley, Abigail Okon, Aleiah Pillsbury, Lindsay Propst, Riley Smith and Lillian Zahn are the valedictorians for the class of 2021. Peter Kremsreiter is class salutatorian.
Almost 50% of the class graduated with honors, Beaver Dam High School Principal Russell Tronsen said.
“The class of 2021 has demonstrated many of our core values,” Tronsen said. “Two of which that stand out are in the areas of perseverance, and engagement. The success of the class of 2021 even in a pandemic has been exceptional.”
The graduation was held in the field house but with a reduced spectator section than in the past. Graduates were given four tickets for family members to attend the ceremony. The Beaver Dam High School wind ensemble also prerecorded the music for the ceremony instead of playing live. The Friday night ceremony was different as well and had not been done for decades. But, the May 28 graduation was scheduled on the district calendar.
The students heard speeches by fellow classmates Maty Wilke, Riley Smith and Peter Kremsreiter.
Kremsreiter’s speech was about being a leader. He said his dad gave him valuable advice growing up, but it wasn’t until high school where he has had a better understanding about what it means to be a leader.
“Over the past four years, I think I have finally figured out what it means to be a leader, the qualities it takes to be a leader and how being a leader has benefits in the short and long term,” Kremsreiter said.
Leadership is about empowering others, Kremsreiter said. Anyone can be a leader and most if not all the students have probably already held that role in their lives, according to Kremsreiter.
“If you have ever been the first one in class to be quiet when the teacher starts talking, you have demonstrated leadership,” Kremsreiter said. “If you have ever helped or given encouragement to a struggling teammate, you have demonstrated leadership. The issue with leadership is that most people don’t realize how easy it can be and as a result most people don’t practice it. Additionally, most people are fed the idea that you need to be in a position of power or authority to be a leader. But, leadership is needed in every aspect of life and therefore each of you have the potential to be a leader.”
Wilke’s speech focused on success. She said one of the most important things you can do to gain success is to stretch out of your comfort zone.
Teenagers normally attempt to fit in and avoid being different, Wilke said. However, being different allows you to grow.
“One of the best compliments I ever received from someone was that on the basketball court I helped make my teammates better,” Wilke said. “That compliment meant more to me than the points I scored or the state titles.”
The class of 2021 has had many shining moments, but if there are classmates who have not shined yet, their time is waiting for them after graduation, Wilke said.
“Don’t limit yourself,” Wilke said. “Don’t be scared that you might not be qualified for that job you want to apply for, or smart enough to study in a certain field. There is a light at the end of the tunnel for everyone seated in the gym today. Let that fire that is in you shine. Chase your dreams, but don’t forget to encourage your classmates to do the same.”
Smith urged her classmates to accept the change coming after leaving the school on Friday.
“I still remember the first few weeks of high school,” Smith said. “And I remember those days because they were some of the worst times of my life. I was scared, stressed out, filled with anxiety. High school was so different, so new to me, and I had a really hard time navigating it.”
Smith, however, said she changed over the years and that was the best thing that could have happened to her.
“Clearly, all of us are getting ready for a pretty big change in our lives,” Smith said “No matter what your post-graduate plans are, I can almost guarantee that none of them are the same as high school. Change allows you to have new experiences, grow, and become the person you want to be. If you stay where you are, you will never be able to better yourself.”
Smith said change is not always easy but her fellow graduates should look forward to opportunities change can bring.
“So, as we, the class of 2021, go our separate ways and follow our won paths, I encourage you all to not be like me at the beginning of high school,” Smith said. “The rest of our lives are not going to be easy, simple, or straightforward. There are going to be plenty of challenges, but I want you all to go into them with an open mind. Embrace the change, embrace the new experiences.”
Smith said although the start of high school was hard, she ended up making friends and having experiences that he would not trade for the world.
“I encourage you to go on to your next chapter knowing that whatever is waiting for you is going to be the new best thing in your life,” Smith said.