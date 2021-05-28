WATCH NOW: Beaver Dam High School graduates include nine valedictorians

Kremsreiter’s speech was about being a leader. He said his dad gave him valuable advice growing up, but it wasn’t until high school where he has had a better understanding about what it means to be a leader.

“Over the past four years, I think I have finally figured out what it means to be a leader, the qualities it takes to be a leader and how being a leader has benefits in the short and long term,” Kremsreiter said.

Leadership is about empowering others, Kremsreiter said. Anyone can be a leader and most if not all the students have probably already held that role in their lives, according to Kremsreiter.

“If you have ever been the first one in class to be quiet when the teacher starts talking, you have demonstrated leadership,” Kremsreiter said. “If you have ever helped or given encouragement to a struggling teammate, you have demonstrated leadership. The issue with leadership is that most people don’t realize how easy it can be and as a result most people don’t practice it. Additionally, most people are fed the idea that you need to be in a position of power or authority to be a leader. But, leadership is needed in every aspect of life and therefore each of you have the potential to be a leader.”