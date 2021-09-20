WATCH NOW: Beaver Dam School Board hear concerns about the mask mandate in the schools

Beaver Dam Unified School Board heard concerns from residents who were frustrated with the mask mandate in schools with several questioning how much benefit the masks had for the students wearing them and what the students might miss while wearing masks the entire school day.

Over 100 people attended the meeting with many of them protesting outside the school prior to the meeting. A quarter of those in attendance spoke to the board during the public comment period. None issued statements in favor of the mask mandate which has been in effect in Beaver Dam schools since the start of the school year.

Joel Posthuma spoke about his son not being able to attend class the first two days of the school year because he was not willing to wear a mask. Posthuma said his son had issues with the masks, and he was homeschooled the previous year because of being unable to wear a mask.

“This year, he chose to go to school because he wanted to,” Posthuma said. “He wanted to be with his friends. He can’t wear a mask. His face breaks out, he starts throwing up. He has issues with it.”

Posthuma said he was really upset with the board going against what the constituents wants, and he said he felt the child’s rights for equality in education was denied.