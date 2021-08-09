WATCh NOW: Beaver Dam School Board won't mandate masks for now

Beaver Dam School Board delayed a decision about whether students will need to wear masks when they return to school in less than a month.

The board approved the rest of its back to school plan which includes COVID-19 testing options for students and social distancing when possible.

“I don’t want to have to be here tonight,” parent Stephanie Wiedenhoeft said, who has two grade school level children. “I want to be at home getting ready for school and dealing with those annual stressors like every other year, but this is not like every other year and neither was last year.”

Wiedenhoeft said her children have felt isolated when virtual learning was used during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she also knows how dangerous the Delta variant of the virus can be for children.

“The last thing we need to see this winter is to see our children go through what their grandparents did last year,” Wiedenhoeft, before asking for the school board to reinstate the mask mandate in the schools.

Other parents who spoke to the board agreed along with two area doctors. Dr. Seth Barudin and Dr. Betsy Peterson.

Barudin has a 13-year-old child who attends Beaver Dam Middle School.