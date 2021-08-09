WATCh NOW: Beaver Dam School Board won't mandate masks for now

Beaver Dam School Board delayed a decision about whether students will need to wear masks when they return to school in less than a month.
The board approved the rest of its back to school plan which includes COVID-19 testing options for students and social distancing when possible.
“I don’t want to have to be here tonight,” parent Stephanie Wiedenhoeft said, who has two grade school level children. “I want to be at home getting ready for school and dealing with those annual stressors like every other year, but this is not like every other year and neither was last year.”
Wiedenhoeft said her children have felt isolated when virtual learning was used during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she also knows how dangerous the Delta variant of the virus can be for children.
“The last thing we need to see this winter is to see our children go through what their grandparents did last year,” Wiedenhoeft, before asking for the school board to reinstate the mask mandate in the schools.
Other parents who spoke to the board agreed along with two area doctors. Dr. Seth Barudin and Dr. Betsy Peterson.
Barudin has a 13-year-old child who attends Beaver Dam Middle School.
“All of us in this room want the best for our kids,” Barudin said. “I don’t think anyone here wants our kids to get sick or have problems with school. We all want our kids in school. As a physician and parent, I would strongly urge the school board to put masks on these kids when they come to class and come to school. We know they work.”
Peterson, who has been a pediatrician in Beaver Dam for 16 years, also urged the school board to have the students masked.
“Delta variant is five times more contagious than the previous strain so this is a much bigger problem,” Peterson said. “Currently the Wisconsin numbers are higher than they were in January.”
Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano presented the plan, which was previously made public in a draft form, to the board of education. DiStefano said the plan would be fluid and could change as the number of COVID-19 cases change in the area. It is also similar to plans that have been approved by other Dodge County school districts.
DiStefano said the district will promote vaccines and offer COVID-19 testing for students in the schools with the permission of parents. Students and staff feeling ill should stay at home for 48 hours after being fever free. DiStefano said the district would recommend masks while reserving requiring them if cases got worse in the area.
“Based on current trends and conversations with the health department and medical professionals, the likelihood that masking will be required at the start of the year is growing,” DiStefano said
While the board approved the majority of the plan, they disagreed on if masking should be required at the beginning of the school year. Board members Bev Beal-Loeck, Marge Jorgensen, Tony Klatt and Gary Spielman voted against starting school without masks being required for students.
Board member John Kraus Jr. said he trusted how the superintendent and other administrators in the district handled the pandemic last year and felt they should follow the same course this year.
Jorgenson said it was time to make a decision.
“Parents want to know how they can proceed now rather than waiting three weeks from now,” Jorgensen said. “I think we need to be firm with what we are telling people the board expects. I keep coming back to the phrase, and I know people think this is ridiculous but the needs of the many out way the wants of the few. And I think ... we need to mandate masking.”
The board may meet as early as next week to discuss the possibility of masks.
Peterson said following the meeting that she is going to urge her patients to wear masks while at school while following other guidelines to avoid the virus.
“Kids tolerate masks really well,” Peterson said. “They are very flexible and will follow what their paremnts tell them to do unless they are the only ones in the classroom with one.”