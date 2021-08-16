WATCH NOW: Beaver Dam students to begin school year with masks

Beaver Dam became the second school district in the area to require students to wear masks.
Beaver Dam Unified School District board president Chad Prieve made the motion Monday night to require universal face covering or masking in the schools by students and staff. The district reserves the right to amend the requirement at any point to respond to local activity transmission levels.
The board approved the motion with a 6-3 vote with Mary Kuntz, Lisa Panzer, Gary Spielman, Bev Beal-Loeck, Marge Jorgensen, and Tony Klatt approving the motion.
“As members of the school board, we have been entrusted with one of the most important responsibilities that can be given to any citizen: helping to direct the education of our youth,” Jorgensen said. “It is a commitment to the belief that all children are entitled to a beneficial and equitable education. With the continued increase of COVID-19 and especially the more contagious Delta variant, it is important to put the emphasis on education efforts and directives. We need to make sure school is a safe place for all of our children to learn.”
John Kraus Jr., Prieve and Joanne Tyjeski voted against the motion.
“I don’t want to require masks for the beginning of the school year for a number of reasons, but the main reason is that I don’t want to take that authority away from (Superintendent) Mark (DiStefano),” Tyjeski said. “He did a really good job leading us in, and I know he will do a really good job leading us out.”
About 30 people attended the meeting but not allowed to speak. The board only allows public comment at its regularly scheduled monthly meetings.
The board approved the back of school plan for students at its monthly meeting on Aug. 9, but differed on whether the students should begin the school year wearing masks or if the administration should have freedom to choose.
The board was one member short on Aug. 9 because Panzer was absent, with four in favor of starting the school year with everyone in masks and four in favor of allowing the administration a choice on when and if masks would be worn in the school buildings. Kuntz voted against a mask mandate Aug. 9.
The vaccination rate in the school district is higher than the Dodge County rate of 52 percent, but the number of positive cases are going up, DiStefano said.
DiStefano referenced a chart from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention that shows the community disease transmission. Dodge County is in the high band.
The Pediatric Infectious Disease Society, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Department of Public Health and Dodge County of Department of Public Health all agree school districts should require masks when students return this fall, DiStefano said.
Prieve said that the board members had over 190 people provide feedback in emails and six people who spoke at the regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 9.
“We had a 60 percent to 40 percent split on feedback bases on 60 percent in favor of choice and 40 percent in favor of masking,” Prieve said.
Columbus School District Superintendent Annette Deuman mandated students on Thursday for students returning to school to wear masks.
Some school districts in Dodge County have approved back to school plans without mandatory masking but also are watching the numbers of positive cases in the county. Horicon School District and Mayville School District will be looking at back to school plans this week.