WATCH NOW: Dodgeland holds graduation ceremony outside

JUNEAU – Dodgeland High School held its graduation ceremony Friday evening in the school’s parking lot allowing for ample room for the graduates and their families to view the ceremony.
“As we all know, this year has been anything but normal…as evidenced by the fact we are holding this ceremony in a very nontraditional setting,” Dodgeland Superintendent Annette Thompson said.
The graduates should be proud of their accomplishments, Thompson said.
“Your class – perhaps more than any other – deserves recognition for your tenacity,” Thompson said.
The class also lost a classmate. Danny Toll died on April 1, but he will be remembered at the school, Thompson said.
“As a district, we want to remember and honor Danny,” Thompson said. “Next summer, we are building two completely new playgrounds. In the playground for older students, we plan to install a large communication board. This communication board is specifically designed to enable our nonverbal students to effectively communicate with their peers and vice versa.”
Erin Shramek, an English teacher at Dodgeland, was voted by students to be the faculty speaker.
“Throughout the past fourteen months, though, you have shown enviable tenacity,” Shramek said. “When we went virtual last spring, many of you found that it was incredibly difficult to care about school. There were so many other things that seemed more important than it. For many of you, there were more important things as your families faced new realities themselves.”
Although the district opened this fall, there was struggles with readjusting but the students persevered, Shramek said.
The graduates also have been resilient. Shramek said the students adapted to the changes that occurred over the year.
“I wish that you hadn’t had to spend the last third of your high school years having to be tenacious and resilient for anything other than the effort needed to be a successful student,” Shamrek said. "Despite that, I have immense gratitude for the fact that you did keep pushing yourselves to get here today. I’m grateful that we were able to keep our building open to you daily for the entire school year when less than half of the nation’s students were able to experience that. You each played a role in making that possible, and for that, I thank you.”
Valedictorian Mya Schreier said her classmates have talents that will take them past high school and have the potential to make bigger things happen in their lives.
“So as we leave here today, I want to leave you with a few final words and thoughts,” Schreier said. “Looking ahead to the future is never easy. None of us have a crystal ball; none of us know exactly what lies ahead. But we can still go forward with confidence, thanks to all of our hard work over the past four years, and most of all thanks to the love and support of our families and friends.”
Dodgeland Middle and High School Principal Jessica Johnson ended the ceremony and said that students did overcome obstacles and gained new skills while planning special events like the prom or graduation.
“Life is full of challenges and every single one of those challenges helps build you as an individual,” Johnson said. “Every obstacle you overcome helps build resilience and you have definitely had to practice resiliency skills in the final 12 months of your high school years, in ways that no other senior class has had to do before. Take the lessons you've learned during your time here and use them to guide you through your lives. This day is not an end, but simply a beginning. As one small door in your life is closing, another very large door is opening to a much bigger world for you.”