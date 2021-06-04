WATCH NOW: Dodgeland holds graduation ceremony outside

Although the district opened this fall, there was struggles with readjusting but the students persevered, Shramek said.

The graduates also have been resilient. Shramek said the students adapted to the changes that occurred over the year.

“I wish that you hadn’t had to spend the last third of your high school years having to be tenacious and resilient for anything other than the effort needed to be a successful student,” Shamrek said. "Despite that, I have immense gratitude for the fact that you did keep pushing yourselves to get here today. I’m grateful that we were able to keep our building open to you daily for the entire school year when less than half of the nation’s students were able to experience that. You each played a role in making that possible, and for that, I thank you.”

Valedictorian Mya Schreier said her classmates have talents that will take them past high school and have the potential to make bigger things happen in their lives.