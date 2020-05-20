WATCH NOW: Drive-up graduation set for Horicon High School May 30

HORICON — A non-traditional, yet certainly memorable, graduation ceremony is being planned for the Horicon High School Class of 2020.
Students have been digitally distance learning since March when schools across the state were mandated to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After looking at data from a student survey and weighing several options, the Horicon School Board decided at its meeting Monday to hold commencement at 1 p.m., May 30, in the parking lot north of the new school building.
“We feel that this option provides the opportunity for the graduates to be recognized as a class and individually while still practicing safe measures for all,” District Superintendent Rich Appel said in an email. “We found through our survey that this allows us also to recognize our graduates who will be leaving military service training, start orientations at colleges or get too involved in new work experiences.”
Fifty-three graduates will have a preassigned parking stall for use by the graduate and parents/guardians. Other family members can park on the far end of the parking lot or on the street and bring lawn chairs to sit in the JV softball outfield adjacent to the parking lot or assigned parking space.
Graduates will remain in their car until it is time to receive diplomas. A designated chauffeur will drive each graduate in front of the new gym where they will go onto a stage. They’ll be introduced, pick up their diploma and then be chauffeured back to their vehicle.
The school board and administration will be seated on stage and the ceremony will include student speeches as in years past.
A professional photographer will be on site taking graduate photos. The ceremony will be live streamed and recorded for others to see.
Following graduation, the families and their graduates will be escorted through Horicon by its police, EMS and fire department in their honor starting around 2 p.m.
“We are trying very hard to provide a meaningful, fun experience for our 2020 graduates and we feel that our plan does this. It will definitely be a different commencement, but we intend to honor our graduates and give them their own unique moment to shine on stage in front of their family and friends,” said Appel.
The digital school year for the Horicon School District ends Friday.
