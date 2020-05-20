WATCH NOW: Drive-up graduation set for Horicon High School May 30

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HORICON — A non-traditional, yet certainly memorable, graduation ceremony is being planned for the Horicon High School Class of 2020.

Students have been digitally distance learning since March when schools across the state were mandated to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After looking at data from a student survey and weighing several options, the Horicon School Board decided at its meeting Monday to hold commencement at 1 p.m., May 30, in the parking lot north of the new school building.

“We feel that this option provides the opportunity for the graduates to be recognized as a class and individually while still practicing safe measures for all,” District Superintendent Rich Appel said in an email. “We found through our survey that this allows us also to recognize our graduates who will be leaving military service training, start orientations at colleges or get too involved in new work experiences.”

Fifty-three graduates will have a preassigned parking stall for use by the graduate and parents/guardians. Other family members can park on the far end of the parking lot or on the street and bring lawn chairs to sit in the JV softball outfield adjacent to the parking lot or assigned parking space.