Watch Now: Fall River High School graduation held Saturday

FALL RIVER – The Fall River High School Class of 2021 graduated Saturday in an outdoor commencement ceremony at Prairie Street Stadium.

Following a senior processional, Principal Brian Zacho welcomed family and friends in attendance. He stated that the past year had been tough on students and staff, not only because of COVID-19, but also because they are mourning the deaths of two students. A moment of silence was observed in remembrance of Armando Gonzalez and Aidan McCormick.

Citizenship Awards were given to Eliza Peetz and Rebecca Tramburg. Peetz was chosen to give the student address.

She spoke of the challenges of virtual learning and how the coronavirus pandemic changed sports, activities or canceled events altogether.

“Despite all these major setbacks, we still thrived,” she said. “We were a piece of coal placed under immense pressure but transformed into a diamond.”

Valedictorian Helena Nashold and Salutatorian Aaron Brown also addressed the crowd and reflected on their school years while looking toward the future.

Business teacher Lyle Trautmann was selected by the graduates to speak. He wished the seniors the best in everything they do.