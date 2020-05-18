You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Horicon bids farewell to 99-year-old Van Brunt Elementary school
WATCH NOW: Horicon bids farewell to 99-year-old Van Brunt Elementary school

Van Brunt Elementary School in Horicon is on the State Register of Historic Places. Classes were last held at the school in March when the school closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Horicon School District released a video Monday as a tribute to those who have walked through the doors of Van Brunt Elementary School, 611 Mill St., Horicon.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the last classes met in the century-old school in March. All Horicon schools will be located on a single campus in fall.

The school was originally constructed in 1921, with additions in 1954, 1966 and 1992. Renovations to the building occurred in 2004.

The public is encouraged to “chalk the walk” of Van Brunt Elementary with goodbye messages May 18-June 1, take pictures of the message and email it to Cindi Borgstrom at cborgstrom@horicon.k12.wi.us.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

