WATCH NOW: Horicon bids farewell to 99-year-old Van Brunt Elementary school

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Horicon School District released a video Monday as a tribute to those who have walked through the doors of Van Brunt Elementary School, 611 Mill St., Horicon.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the last classes met in the century-old school in March. All Horicon schools will be located on a single campus in fall.

The school was originally constructed in 1921, with additions in 1954, 1966 and 1992. Renovations to the building occurred in 2004.

The public is encouraged to “chalk the walk” of Van Brunt Elementary with goodbye messages May 18-June 1, take pictures of the message and email it to Cindi Borgstrom at cborgstrom@horicon.k12.wi.us.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.