Watch Now: Horicon Schools break ground on future athletic complex

HORICON – Phase One of the future Horicon Athletic Complex got underway Monday afternoon with a ceremonial groundbreaking.
School District Superintendent Rich Appel thanked school board members, school district staff and the athletic complex fundraising committee for their commitment to the project. He recognized design team partners from Point of Beginning and Wondra Construction for their efforts, as well.
A handful of dual-sport student athletes were present to don hardhats and throw out a scoop of dirt at the event.
Appel said he hopes the students will remember the moment as they go older, “We hope to have this completed in time for all of you guys to be able to compete and bring us some trophies.”
The complete vision for the athletic complex includes a turf football field inside of an 8-lane track with bleachers built into the hillside. There would also be a combination concession stand/press box/restroom facility at the top of the hill and a terraced plaza overlooking the stadium.
“We wouldn’t be holding this ceremony if it wasn’t for Mr. Fred Schwertfeger and the Horicon Bank. His generous lead donation gift of $1.25 million set us on the path to where we are today,” he said.
Schwertfeger was unable to attend the ceremony but his daughter, Alexandra Solanki, said a few words on his behalf. She said her dad is pleased to support the project and the health of the community which he loves.
Currently, a little more than $2.3 million has been raised. No tax dollars are being spent to build the athletic complex. A natural grass field stadium has an estimated cost of $2.86 million and a turf field stadium estimate is at $3.4 million.
“So we have a ways to go. We’re not done yet…” said Appel.
Turf is preferred over natural grass due to its ease of maintenance, flexibility and ability to use it during inclement weather for many other events than football (city recreations programs, physical education classes, baseball and softball practices and football games at every level from flag football to varsity).
School Board Vice President Dave Westimayer said the school district appreciates the donors as phase one of the project begins.
“This is long overdue,” he said. “Hopefully more people will dig in their pockets and make this whole thing a reality.”
Mike LeBouten, Horicon Middle School principal and activities director said the groundbreaking felt personal to him as a longtime track and cross country coach.
“My oldest daughter joined track in 6th grade -- that was the first year the track was unusable for a meet -- my middle and youngest daughters followed and my youngest just graduated in May. So the 13 years they were involved in track are the same 13 years we’ve been unable to hold a home meet.
“I’m grateful for all those who are making this project possible for our current and future students. We built a fantastic school facility with excellent support from our community, this new stadium will be a great finishing touch on what we started several years ago,” he said.
The Horicon School District is beginning its second school year at its newly renovated K-12 campus.
“On March 22, 2018 we were here for the groundbreaking of the new elementary and middle school. The results of that project are quite evident and this is the next step,” said Horicon Mayor and School Board Member Jim Grigg. “The athletic complex, once finished, will provide a first class facility not only for the students but for the residents of Horicon.”
More information about the project can be found at supporthoriconathletics.com.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.