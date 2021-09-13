Watch Now: Horicon Schools break ground on future athletic complex

HORICON – Phase One of the future Horicon Athletic Complex got underway Monday afternoon with a ceremonial groundbreaking.

School District Superintendent Rich Appel thanked school board members, school district staff and the athletic complex fundraising committee for their commitment to the project. He recognized design team partners from Point of Beginning and Wondra Construction for their efforts, as well.

A handful of dual-sport student athletes were present to don hardhats and throw out a scoop of dirt at the event.

Appel said he hopes the students will remember the moment as they go older, “We hope to have this completed in time for all of you guys to be able to compete and bring us some trophies.”

The complete vision for the athletic complex includes a turf football field inside of an 8-lane track with bleachers built into the hillside. There would also be a combination concession stand/press box/restroom facility at the top of the hill and a terraced plaza overlooking the stadium.

“We wouldn’t be holding this ceremony if it wasn’t for Mr. Fred Schwertfeger and the Horicon Bank. His generous lead donation gift of $1.25 million set us on the path to where we are today,” he said.