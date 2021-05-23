Watch Now: Horicon seniors graduate under sunny skies

HORICON — For the second year in a row, Horicon High School seniors received their diplomas atop a flatbed trailer in the school’s parking lot.

Although not a traditional graduation ceremony, it’s one that works in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Valedictorian Lily Eberle addressed students, families and staff gathered under sunny skies for the commencement program.

“Although COVID has ruined a lot for our class especially, we have still managed to have a great senior year. We got our prom, we got our class trip, we got our sports and we got our graduation ceremony and have lots of memories,” she said.

She wished her class well as they head into the future, saying “We all have our own individual paths that we’re going to take in life and I hope that each and every one of my fellow graduates achieves the success that they dream of.”

Elizabeth Davis provided the salutatorian address. She reflected on the many changes students have endured throughout their times in school and said she personally knew her deceased father would be proud of her accomplishments, as well as those of her classmates.