WATCH NOW: Horicon students learn a trade at John Deere

HORICON – John Deere Horicon Works and Horicon High School are partnering together to teach a new generation of manufacturing employees.
Horicon Works, which manufactures premium lawn equipment, utility vehicles and mowing decks for most lawn care equipment, is in its first year of participating in the Youth Apprenticeship program registered with the Cooperative Educational Service Agency.
CESA 6 Consultant Stacey Kunde said across the region, the agency supports more than 1,200 students in apprenticeship opportunities. The Horicon School District currently has 12 students representing the program in the areas of manufacturing, health care, agriculture, marketing and hospitality.
“Youth Apprenticeship is a great way for students to get experience in a career field and learn about the opportunities within the field,” she said. “As one of my employers earlier today put it, ‘YA allows for students to try on the career before really investing time and educational dollars into it.’”
Corrine Marsh, John Deere wage workforce coordinator, oversees the program at Horicon Works which started in June. The students earn while they learn throughout three phases of work during the apprenticeship program. The students are ready to enter the workforce upon graduation and turning 18.
“The goal is to give them work-based learning and skills and mentor them to build future John Deere employees,” said Marsh.
Twenty-seven-year Deere employee Larry Langkau serves as the welding trainer for the two Horicon students in the program, Walker Buford and Matthew Gifford. Langkau said he had a mentor who helped him get into the trade.
“I train these guys and teach them life lessons — I’m more of their friend — I enjoy teaching them and hope we get more,” he said.
Buford and Gifford had to work a minimum of 250 hours over summer, and they both exceeded that requirement. They successfully passed the weld training program and are now welding on the floor for from 5 to 8 a.m. before they go to school each day.
“These boys both had a little bit of welding in shop class, so it only took about four weeks for them to pass the test,” said Langkau. “Matthew is working on mower deck parts right now and Walker is doing reel mowers.”
Both young men said an apprenticeship was a way to get their future started early and would recommend the program to others.
“My mom and stepdad have been working here a long time and it’s right here in Horicon where I live. I always enjoyed shop class and working with metal so I decided to give it a try,” said Buford.
Gifford said, “For me, I thought after high school I wanted to get into the trades so I figured applying for an apprenticeship would be the best route to go.”
Marsh said the apprenticeships provide community outreach opportunities and gives longtime employees, like Langkau, a chance to share their skills and pride in their work so Deere can keep building.
“Another nice thing about the program is though it’s specific to welding, we also share other aspects of the company with them. They toured the facility and shadowed in other departments, as well,” she said.
Kunde said many students are able to gain industry recognized credentials through the youth apprenticeship program. For example CNA licensing, ServeSafe, and blueprint reading are some of the credentials that are most widely earned in youth apprenticeships.
Students can apply for the program as sophomores or juniors for the following school year. Students, parents and employers can go to yawisconsin.org for more information.
