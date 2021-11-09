WATCH NOW: Horicon students learn a trade at John Deere

Twenty-seven-year Deere employee Larry Langkau serves as the welding trainer for the two Horicon students in the program, Walker Buford and Matthew Gifford. Langkau said he had a mentor who helped him get into the trade.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I train these guys and teach them life lessons — I’m more of their friend — I enjoy teaching them and hope we get more,” he said.

Buford and Gifford had to work a minimum of 250 hours over summer, and they both exceeded that requirement. They successfully passed the weld training program and are now welding on the floor for from 5 to 8 a.m. before they go to school each day.

“These boys both had a little bit of welding in shop class, so it only took about four weeks for them to pass the test,” said Langkau. “Matthew is working on mower deck parts right now and Walker is doing reel mowers.”

Both young men said an apprenticeship was a way to get their future started early and would recommend the program to others.

“My mom and stepdad have been working here a long time and it’s right here in Horicon where I live. I always enjoyed shop class and working with metal so I decided to give it a try,” said Buford.