WATCH NOW: Masks required for all students, staff in Baraboo schools

With more than 90% of students expected to return to the classroom in three weeks, she said 6-foot social distancing won’t be possible “a lot of the time” this year.

President Kevin Vodak said “there’s absolutely, positively no way that optional masking is going to work” under the administration’s plan.

“It’s set up to fail,” he said, “based on the parameters we’ve given it.”

He said every other district in Cooperative Educational Service Agency 5, which includes most of Sauk and Columbia counties, is making masks optional this fall, according to a recent survey.

“How can they make it work and we can’t?” Vodak asked.

District Administrator Rainey Briggs took issue with that characterization, saying administrators developed their plans based on available data and how they think they can provide all students with the “best education, as well as the best opportunity to be safe in our schools.”

“But one thing that I guess I can’t stand behind is someone stating that we are intentionally trying to cause harm. That’s not OK, at all,” Briggs said, adding that no one in the district is trying to “make life crazy” under an optional mask policy.