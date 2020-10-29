WATCH NOW: MPTC Beaver Dam campus offers realistic healthcare training

The rooms have medical supplies that would be used in real life situations, Cordell said.

An instructor is in the room with the students and another instructor is behind the room in a hallway where they can see the room and run the simulator.

Different scenarios can be programmed with the mannequins, Cordell said. There are also debriefing rooms to meet with students before and after they run through a training scenario.

The certified nurse aide room has all the supplies they need to work on their skills including low fidelity mannequins.

“The idea is if they make a mistake they are in a safe setting here,” Cordell said.

Medical assistants are an area of growth in health care, and a training area was built for them as well, Cordell said.

Even a front desk was added to bring more of a hospital feel to the health care area.

Breakout study rooms were also added on the east side of the building as were windows.

“I thinking it is awesome,” Katie Eedy said, a nursing student at MPTC. “They are trying to set us up the best they can for real world problem solving.”