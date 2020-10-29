WATCH NOW: MPTC Beaver Dam campus offers realistic healthcare training

Moraine Park Technical College remodeled the healthcare wing on the Beaver Dam campus creating a more realistic atmosphere for learning.
“We remodeled almost half the campus and all of the health care area,” Lisa Pollard, Beaver Dam campus dean, said.
The $1.5 million project included classrooms for future nurses, medical assistants and paramedics or EMTs on the east side of the building, according to Pollard.
The last big remodeling project on the campus was in 2012 when the library, cafeteria and computer areas were updated on the west side of the building. In 2018, the gas utility center was added to the building.
A simulation center for nursing students provides a realistic setting where three patients are in three separate rooms allowing the students an opportunity to train on pediatric patients, a woman in labor and a male patient.
“It allows for students to have real life experiences in a controlled setting,” said Tina Cordell, the nurse’s aide instructor at the facility. “The mannequin is a high fidelity mannequin which means he has breathe sounds, blinking and he has a pulse... on different areas of his body. He is able to be set up for any emergency trauma clinical as well.”
Previously, Beaver Dam nursing students had to go to the West Bend campus for the same opportunity.
The rooms have medical supplies that would be used in real life situations, Cordell said.
An instructor is in the room with the students and another instructor is behind the room in a hallway where they can see the room and run the simulator.
Different scenarios can be programmed with the mannequins, Cordell said. There are also debriefing rooms to meet with students before and after they run through a training scenario.
The certified nurse aide room has all the supplies they need to work on their skills including low fidelity mannequins.
“The idea is if they make a mistake they are in a safe setting here,” Cordell said.
Medical assistants are an area of growth in health care, and a training area was built for them as well, Cordell said.
Even a front desk was added to bring more of a hospital feel to the health care area.
Breakout study rooms were also added on the east side of the building as were windows.
“I thinking it is awesome,” Katie Eedy said, a nursing student at MPTC. “They are trying to set us up the best they can for real world problem solving.”
Nursing instructor Heidi Martin said, “the simulation rooms are state of the art rooms. It is a wonderful resource.”
Another big addition of technology is in the room where anatomy and physiology are taught.
“The Anatomage Table is first introduced in Anatomy and Physiology courses,” MPTC associate dean of nursing Kelly Shafaie said.
The table is a comprehensive 3D anatomy visualization system tool that allows students to see all aspects of the human body.
“Once students enter the Nursing Program we have the opportunity to use the table to remediate on content from (anatomy and physiology courses). There are also many case studies that faculty can work through with students to assist with content of courses,” Shafaie said.
For now, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited hands-on training with the anatomage table.
“We have just released online training for all faculty and hopefully in spring 2021 faculty and students will be able to fully immerse themselves in activities using the anatomage table,” Schafaie said.
The EMT area offers state of art equipment including a room made up to look like an apartment and ambulance to learn from while they are at the school.
“EMTs are another big need in our community,” Pollard said.
The remodeled area also includes an updated computer room for students.
102920-ctzn-news-mptc001.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc002.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc003.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc004.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc005.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc006.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc007.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc008.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc009.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc010.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc011.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc012.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc013.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc014.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc015.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc016.jpg
102920-ctzn-news-mptc017.jpg
