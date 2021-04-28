WATCH NOW: New Baraboo superintendent shares path to education after being labeled as a child

At age 37, Rainey Briggs asked his mother why he had spent almost all day, every day in middle school in a single classroom.

“My mom told me something that still to this day, it rocks me to my core,” Briggs said Monday, six years later, in front of the Baraboo School Board, district staff and the public, to give them a more intimate peek at his life before he takes over as the district’s next leader. “My stomach actually turns every time I say it, because in education today we no longer use this word when we are talking about people, or in any way at all.”

Those words: “mildly retarded.”

He learned that’s what his teachers in the Madison Metropolitan School District in the 1980s and 1990s thought he was -- and why he only left his classroom for physical education and band, he said, preventing him from enjoying school or developing a sense of belonging there.

“That experience, I think, really harmed me,” Briggs said, adding that it caused his aversion to working with children or in education.

Becoming an educator