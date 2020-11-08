WATCH NOW: No Veterans Day assembly, but Portage students place flags to show respect

Wednesday will mark the first time in 15 years that veterans won’t file into Portage High School as the guests of honor to a well-attended public Veterans Day ceremony organized by PHS teachers.
The coronavirus pandemic led the school to cancel what would have been the 16th annual event, but one organizer wanted to make sure service members still felt appreciated.
“Daily, I walk with another coworker and we often walk through the cemetery,” social studies teacher Sarah Pulliam said of St. Marys Cemetery near PHS, “and I thought to myself, ‘Man, we won’t be able to do what we normally do with honoring the veterans,’ so I thought why not bring the kids out?
“It’s kind of humdrum right now with the environment we’re living in with the pandemic, just school being a little different. I thought if it’s going to be a nice day, why not just walk over there, get some fresh air, pay our respects and have a little conversation about veterans and their service,” Pulliam said.
She asked PHS students of all grades to volunteer their “enhancement periods” around lunchtime Friday to place flags on veterans’ graves, an effort the district is making into a video that will be posted online Wednesday afternoon for anyone to view. Her enhancement periods -- a new part of the schedule this year -- promote character development with a focus on Medal of Honor recipients, she said.
Eighteen students answered the request and helped place more than 200 flags at St. Marys.
Some of them discovered a little about their own family history in the process, calling their parents from the cemetery to find out if an ancestor had served. Pulliam asked if they had ever thought to ask their family members about the topic before; most hadn’t.
Senior Kennedy Fehd, who attends school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, found her great uncle’s grave and crouched down to mark it with a flag as her peers watched. She said she appreciated the opportunity to participate on a day she would normally be learning from home.
Support Local Journalism
“I think it’s really cool that Ms. Pulliam was able to put this together this year, so that we could, like, actually do something,” Fehd said, noting that she has been participating in the Veterans Day ceremony for the past couple of years.
Sophomore Ella Denure said she thought it was good for students to learn about their family’s service members, “even to open us up to asking questions about it.” Her uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather served in the military, though none were buried at St. Marys.
A fellow sophomore, Greta Shortreed added that she thought veterans who are isolated because of the pandemic will find the district’s tribute video touching.
“Portage has always had a really amazing one,” Shortreed said of the annual Veterans Day ceremony. “It’s big, like, it’s long and we are able to invite a lot of veterans, so I think it’s unfortunate that we can’t have those people in person this year, but it’s nice to have a way to honor them and still reach out to them.”
Pulliam had hoped to have some veterans at the cemetery to watch on Friday -- to “embrace that moment of a student being with a recipient ... placing this flag in honor of someone who has served” -- though scheduling conflicts got in the way.
Except for Susan Henke of the American Legion Post 47 and VFW Post 1707 in Portage, who provided the flags.
Henke said veterans are “having a tough time, just like everybody else” because of the pandemic, but noted that cancelling the ceremony was the right call.
“They (veterans) love to be honored the way the high school has always done it to them, but I’d rather have them safe,” she said.
Her organization will be giving flowers to veterans on Wednesday, which will include the website address where they can find the video of Friday’s activities. Students’ efforts will be “very” meaningful to them, Henke said.
“What she is doing is excellent, because a lot of people do not realize how many veterans are in these cemeteries,” Henke said of Pulliam. “Every Memorial Day, we go through and put over 1,000 (flags) on three cemeteries … You feel weird when you’re out there, because it’s like you’re honoring your best friend.”
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
PHS students honor veterans, Nov. 6, 2020
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.