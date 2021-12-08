WATCH NOW: Peanuts gang takes stage for first live Baraboo High School musical since 2019

In their first live musical since 2019, Baraboo High School students will transform into the familiar Peanuts cast this weekend to put on what its director describes as a “concept show.”
Ten students fill out the cast of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown!” and have been working on the musical for more than two months, preparing to entertain audiences at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the theater at Baraboo’s University of Wisconsin-Platteville branch campus.
“I’m delighted,” director Tina Lang said of their progress. “I really feel like they are so well prepared and they are ready for an audience. They have done really good work and they do it very well, and we’re just excited to have some bodies there to react to what they’re doing.”
She said organizers chose the Peanuts musical because they recognized the importance of giving students a theater experience but didn’t want to have as large a cast and crew as the school would have prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Live stage productions at BHS have been on hold since the March 2020 shutdown due to COVID-19 precautions.
“This show is a very, very good show. It’s really cute. It has a good message. It has wonderful characters, great music, but it’s also a smaller show,” she said. “It’s really only written for six people, and we added a few people and created a chorus just because we wanted to be able to include more kids, but it’s a much smaller scale than what the high school was used to in the past.”
BHS would have presented “Freaky Friday” in 2020, but schools were shut down right before opening night. Last school year, it released a pre-recorded virtual musical.
Samantha Walter, now a senior, said she participated in both of them, as well as the high school’s 2019 musical.
“It’s been great to get back on a stage. Like, I haven’t stepped foot into a theater for a couple years,” Walter said, noting the virtual production wasn’t like performing live. “It was something that we did, but it didn’t feel like the full experience, so I’m happy that we get to do that this year.”
This week’s show represents not just a return for students but also for Lang, who directed BHS musicals for about a decade starting in 2000 before work and other commitments got in the way.
Now retired, she said it feels good to be working with high schoolers again, especially for Walter’s senior year. When the student was 7 years old, she performed in the Baraboo Theatre Guild’s production of “Miracle on 34th Street,” which Lang directed.
“I just feel like it’s kind of come full circle for Sammy and me, so it’s just really kind of fun to be directing again this year and have it be her senior year,” Lang said.
Walter agreed, saying she was excited to have Lang, who first got her involved in theater, bookend her youth stage career.
In addition to the cast, four BHS students are working in the crew and another half-dozen or so helped paint the set, Lang said. Music and art teachers, musicians and a choreographer also are involved.
Cast and crew have been rehearsing while fully masked up until this week, Lang said, a significant difference compared to previous years and an added challenge for the actors and singers. However, the 10 cast members will perform without masks this week after providing either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, she said.
Audience members are required to wear masks and will be encouraged to socially distance themselves from other groups.
Running nearly two hours — including a 15-minute intermission — the musical doesn’t have a plot but rather combines short concepts from the life of Charlie Brown, Lang said.
“What Charles Schulz tried to do with his cartoon and what I think this show does very well is to highlight some of the real, everyday feelings that kids and all of us have and some of the interesting relationships and the way those relationships impact us for the good and sometimes not for the good,” she said.
Walter described it as “sporadic and random” with a song about a book report and another about a baseball game.
“It’s just a fun show,” she said, “and especially to be able to portray a well-known character that people are going to recognize has been a fun challenge.”
