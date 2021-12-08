WATCH NOW: Peanuts gang takes stage for first live Baraboo High School musical since 2019

She said organizers chose the Peanuts musical because they recognized the importance of giving students a theater experience but didn’t want to have as large a cast and crew as the school would have prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Live stage productions at BHS have been on hold since the March 2020 shutdown due to COVID-19 precautions.

“This show is a very, very good show. It’s really cute. It has a good message. It has wonderful characters, great music, but it’s also a smaller show,” she said. “It’s really only written for six people, and we added a few people and created a chorus just because we wanted to be able to include more kids, but it’s a much smaller scale than what the high school was used to in the past.”

BHS would have presented “Freaky Friday” in 2020, but schools were shut down right before opening night. Last school year, it released a pre-recorded virtual musical.

Samantha Walter, now a senior, said she participated in both of them, as well as the high school’s 2019 musical.