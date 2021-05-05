WATCH NOW: Reedsburg St. Peter's Lutheran School students have fun with drones

Matt Dehn’s classes highlight many aspects of technology use from how to use a 3D printer to computer building. In the latest and final lesson, students are taking to the sky and learning about drone use.

On May 4, students were out in the parking lot at St. Peter’s Lutheran School in Reedsburg during one of the lessons as part of Dehn’s science, technology, engineering and math class to learn how to control the devices in a slight wind. Groups were split into four students each leaning how to fly a DJI telo drone. Dehn, a sixth grade homeroom teacher, also gave one-on-one lessons on how to maneuver a DJI Mavek Drone to capture photos and video using the device.

A future lesson will show how drones can be programed through a computer using block-based coding, he said.

“This gives the kids an experience of another way that they can get into a really cool hobby or career possibility,” Dehn said of the program. “Drones are a big part of our future and I think getting kids involved in drone technology and getting them excited about being able to fly drones is a good thing.”