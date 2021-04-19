WATCH NOW: Schwertfeger donates $1.25 million toward Horicon athletic complex

HORICON – The Horicon School District kicked off a fundraising campaign Monday night for the future Marshmen Sports Complex by accepting a check from lead donor Fred F. Schwertfeger during its monthly school board meeting.
Schwertfeger, who serves as president of Horicon Bank and SWORD Financial, donated $1.25 million towards a new and modern complex for the district that will be located just west of the district’s single-campus building, 841 Gray St., Horicon.
The complete vision would include a turf football field inside of an 8-lane track with bleachers built into the hillside. There would also be a combination concession stand/press box/restroom facility at the top of the hill and a terraced plaza overlooking the stadium.
District Administrator Rich Appel said that with Schwertfeger’s contribution, the project currently has pledged donations totaling $1.85 million. The goal is to raise $2.8 million for a grass field or $3.4 million for a synthetic turf field. A stadium that uses turf can be utilized for sporting events, physical education classes and community activities nearly year-round.
Horicon is nearing completion of the first school year in its newly renovated K-12 campus. Appel said the school and most of the surrounding property now reflect the forward-thinking programs offered in the school district.
He cited the current track & field as the exception to that. The track is unusable due to damage over time. There have been no track meets hosted in Horicon for the past 13 years, resulting in approximately 50 Horicon athletes being bussed to Mayville each season to compete.
Appel also mentioned the football team plays its home games about a mile away from the school in the city’s Discher Park in a shared facility. Transportation is utilized for the team’s home games, as well as its away games.
Appel said he talked to potential donors talked about why the timing is right to proceed with the proposed project.
“We have the sale of Van Brunt (elementary school), so the school district has some dollars that we can put towards it, and we have an incredible lead gift of $1.25 million,” he said. “When you have something like that then we’re sitting close to 55% of the funds we’re going to need. We can really push and get this thing going.”
Appel said funding for the athletic complex will not come out of tax dollars, but from private donors in the community. Donors that meet certain levels will be recognized on a Marshmen Donor Wall at the complex. Naming opportunities exist for the plaza, press box, turf sidelines and scoreboard.
The football field will be named “Sword Field” as a nod to its lead donor’s heritage; “Schwert” means “sword” in German.
Those interested in making a financial gift or obtaining more information about the project can visit supporthoriconathletics.com.
“I just believe that small towns have so much to give and we shouldn’t lack opportunities for our kids just because we’re small,” said Appel.
He said the facility will inspire pride in the school and provide decades of opportunities for the community.
“If we have the ways and means and dreams to make it happen, I think that it behooves us that it does,” he said.
