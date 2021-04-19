WATCH NOW: Schwertfeger donates $1.25 million toward Horicon athletic complex

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Appel also mentioned the football team plays its home games about a mile away from the school in the city’s Discher Park in a shared facility. Transportation is utilized for the team’s home games, as well as its away games.

Appel said he talked to potential donors talked about why the timing is right to proceed with the proposed project.

“We have the sale of Van Brunt (elementary school), so the school district has some dollars that we can put towards it, and we have an incredible lead gift of $1.25 million,” he said. “When you have something like that then we’re sitting close to 55% of the funds we’re going to need. We can really push and get this thing going.”

Appel said funding for the athletic complex will not come out of tax dollars, but from private donors in the community. Donors that meet certain levels will be recognized on a Marshmen Donor Wall at the complex. Naming opportunities exist for the plaza, press box, turf sidelines and scoreboard.

The football field will be named “Sword Field” as a nod to its lead donor’s heritage; “Schwert” means “sword” in German.