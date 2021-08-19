Waupun Schools will monitor the situation but plan to start the school year without mandating masks

WAUPUN --Waupun Area School District will begin school on Sept.1 and is planning on encouraging people to wear masks but not mandating a face covering.

“The Waupun Area School District, in partnership with Dodge and Fond du Lac Health Officers, are closely following our internal data and local data to make the best decisions we can to keep our district open for in-person instruction,” Waupun Administrator Steven Hill said. “The district has chosen to open with masks being encouraged but optional, but that decision may be rescinded based upon new information or state or Federal mandates.”

Many school districts in Dodge County are not requiring masks when students return, however others have decided to mandate face covering due to high number of COVID cases in the area along with the delta variant that is more transmissible.

Hill will be monitoring the information and informing the Waupun School Board of any changes.