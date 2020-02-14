Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam names top scholars

Wayland Academy has named its valedictorian and salutatorian for the graduating class of 2020.

The valedictorian and salutatorian honors are awarded by the faculty to the seniors who best exemplify Wayland’s motto of “Knowledge and Character.” In addition to high academic achievement, these students have demonstrated strong commitment to the school’s ideals.

Matthew Wagner of central Illinois, is the valedictorian and Robert Stenzel of Beaver Dam is the salutatorian. Additional student honors and awards are announced during the commencement ceremony.

Wagner will attend Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri in fall. He plans to major in math or physics.

Stenzel is leaning toward attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study biological systems engineering.

Both young men said they enjoyed participating in sports at the school. Wagner was active in cross country and track and Stenzel felt strength training was beneficial in terms of personal growth. The pair also learned to play guitar in their free time, with Wagner preferring rock music and Stenzel favoring classical.