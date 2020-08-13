Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam to reopen this weekend

Implementing back to school plans during the coronavirus pandemic has proved challenging for local school boards and administrators. Figuring student dormitories into the equation doesn’t make it easier.
Wayland Academy, a private college preparatory boarding school in Beaver Dam, begins welcoming its students back to campus this weekend. In-person classes haven’t taken place since March, but that changes Monday when the fall semester gets underway.
Jason Warnick, Wayland’s new head of school, said starting a new position under the current health conditions is not what he anticipated.
“It’s unchartered territory but we’re all in this together,” he said. “I’ve appreciated everyone’s warm welcome and guidance.”
Dubbed “The Big Red Return,” the reopening plan focuses on the safety of students, faculty, staff and the community at large.
Campus move-in times are set in a staggered fashion. Everyone will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. Day students and non-residential faculty and staff will isolate at home until their negative test is returned. Residential students will isolate in a temporary dorm until their negative test is returned and then will be able to move into their assigned dorm. Faculty and staff living on campus will isolate in their living quarters until their negative test is returned.
Before starting each school day, the entire campus community will enter through the visitor center where temperatures will be checked and a health survey completed to identify if anyone is experiencing symptoms of if they've been exposed to someone experiencing symptoms. Symptomatic/exposed students will be tested, sent home and their parents will be notified.
Masks will be required when outside of dorm rooms.
Warnick said about half of Wayland’s international students are going to study virtually at the start of the school year.
“Many of our boarders have stayed in the states with family or friends since spring. Those who went back home to just about any country are going to do the first semester, or until they can make it back, online,” he said.
The classrooms have been retrofitted with high definition cameras and microphones and virtual classes will be taught in real time.
“For the kids it will be like they’re literally sitting in class. The teacher has a monitor and can see the virtual students and the in-person ones. I think it’s like the closest thing to ‘live’ as you can find,” Warnick said.
Academic instruction will return to campus with a mix of in-person and online courses starting Monday and concluding at Thanksgiving recess. Second semester will begin in early January and conclude the end of May. Spring break will be shortened from three weeks to one.
A three-level alert system (Red, Yellow and Green) has been established in collaboration with Dodge County Health to indicate the level of restriction on campus.
- Level Red — High restriction as a result of a symptomatic individual or high community spread in Dodge County. Some actions include no visitors being allowed on campus, no student trips off campus and increased sanitation efforts.
- Level Yellow — Moderate restrictions on campus. The campus is at Level Yellow if the Wayland Health Center and/or the Dodge County Health Department determine no indicators to remain at Level Red. Actions on campus include controlled visitor access, limited student trips off campus as sponsored by Wayland and regular sanitation efforts.
- Level Green — No health-related restrictions on campus. Usual campus rules for safety and security apply.
Warnick said Level Green will not likely happen during the first semester, although he remains hopeful.
“It’s kind of one week at a time and we’ll see how it goes,” he said.
For more information, go to wayland.org.
