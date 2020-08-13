Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam to reopen this weekend

Before starting each school day, the entire campus community will enter through the visitor center where temperatures will be checked and a health survey completed to identify if anyone is experiencing symptoms of if they've been exposed to someone experiencing symptoms. Symptomatic/exposed students will be tested, sent home and their parents will be notified.

Masks will be required when outside of dorm rooms.

Warnick said about half of Wayland’s international students are going to study virtually at the start of the school year.

“Many of our boarders have stayed in the states with family or friends since spring. Those who went back home to just about any country are going to do the first semester, or until they can make it back, online,” he said.

The classrooms have been retrofitted with high definition cameras and microphones and virtual classes will be taught in real time.

“For the kids it will be like they’re literally sitting in class. The teacher has a monitor and can see the virtual students and the in-person ones. I think it’s like the closest thing to ‘live’ as you can find,” Warnick said.