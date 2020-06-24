Wayland Academy plans out bringing back students in the fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wayland Academy is making plans for the safe return of students to its campus Aug. 17.

Students left for Spring Break this year and did not return as an online class format was used to finish the school year.

“The health and safety of everyone in our campus and broader communities will continue to be our top priority as we bring more people back to campus,” Joseph Lennertz, Wayland’s head of school, said in a press release. “New health measures are being put in place for everyone on campus, including health screenings, enhanced cleaning protocols, and physical distancing.

To safeguard the health of the community, Wayland will modify many of its operations based on public health guidance, according to the press release from Wayland Academy.

"We’ve been fortunate to have an exceptional partnership with the Dodge County Health and Human Services Department, our on-campus nursing staff, and local physician Seth Barudin, M.D. to develop this plan," Lennertz said.