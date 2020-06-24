Wayland Academy plans out bringing back students in the fall

Wayland Academy is making plans for the safe return of students to its campus Aug. 17.
Students left for Spring Break this year and did not return as an online class format was used to finish the school year.
“The health and safety of everyone in our campus and broader communities will continue to be our top priority as we bring more people back to campus,” Joseph Lennertz, Wayland’s head of school, said in a press release. “New health measures are being put in place for everyone on campus, including health screenings, enhanced cleaning protocols, and physical distancing.
To safeguard the health of the community, Wayland will modify many of its operations based on public health guidance, according to the press release from Wayland Academy.
"We’ve been fortunate to have an exceptional partnership with the Dodge County Health and Human Services Department, our on-campus nursing staff, and local physician Seth Barudin, M.D. to develop this plan," Lennertz said.
The Big Red Return plan outlines the school’s approach to instruction, health and safety, housing and dining, and more. Plans are continuing to evolve as decisions are finalized and new information becomes available. As more details are available, they will be communicated. In particular, more information will be coming soon for employees, students and their families.
Faculty and staff who need to be on campus to do their jobs will be able to return to their offices and work spaces Aug. 1. The plan also includes the opening of some outdoor spaces used by the public Aug. 1. Some employees will continue their work virtually throughout the summer and into the fall to minimize the number of people on campus.
Details for the reopening include:
- The fall semester will begin Aug. 17 and conclude Nov. 24.
- Campus move-in dates will be staggered to accommodate social distancing and announced in the near future.
- Students will undergo a series of health assessments before arriving on campus as well as during the semester.
- Community standards and safety measures for campus dining and housing will be implemented.
- Classes will be offered in various formats, including in-person, hybrid/blended, and online classes.
- The occupancy of each classroom will be reduced to allow for social distancing and masks will be required.
- Everyone returning to a campus will be required to adhere to public health practices including wearing masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing and daily symptom assessment.
- Wayland will limit the number of entry and exit points into campus buildings and increase the frequency of cleaning of common and high traffic areas.
- Hand sanitizing stations and check-in/check-out procedures for students, employees, and campus visitors will be followed.
- The Blue Zones walking path on south campus will reopen to the public on Aug. 1. All members of the public accessing the path will need to follow CDC-recommended best practices and guidelines to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
