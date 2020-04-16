Wayland Academy to have virtual commencement ceremony

The founders of Wayland Academy in 1855 could never have imagined that 165 years after the school’s first commencement ceremony, students would commune virtually from their homes across the globe for an online graduation ceremony.
That is the how the class of 2020 will finish their year.
“In light of the continuing uncertainty about when groups can safely assemble, Wayland Academy is preparing a digital commencement ceremony to appear online on Sunday, May 17,” Wayland Academy Head of School Joseph Lennertz said. “It will be held when commencement festivities ordinarily would have taken place on campus.”
The ceremony will be shown at the same time graduation would have started on campus at 11 a.m., but at this point the school is still evaluating the best platform to broadcast online.
“The celebration will include student speeches, class awards, and other traditions that generations of Wayland graduates will recognize,” Lennertz said. “We’re incredibly proud of the class of 2020 and all of our students for the dedication and resilience they have shown. We know there have been many disappointments as long-anticipated events have undergone change, yet our entire student body has shown great strength and character. Other related events, like honors convocation, held prior to commencement in May, will also be online.”
The speeches will be pre-recorded by students from their homes including the addresses by valedictorian Matthew Wagner of central Illinois, and salutatorian Robert Stenzel of Beaver Dam.
After being recorded in the individual sections, the entire ceremony will be edited together for broadcast.
Wayland Academy students never returned from their spring break, which had been scheduled to end March 22. Gov. Tony Evers ordered both public and private schools closed on March 18. After schools went to an online format. On Thursday, Evers further stated that schools would not physically open back up during the 2019-20 school year.
“Our transition to distance learning continues to be successful,” Lennertz said. “Students and teachers are connected and engaged in learning despite our student body being dispersed in a number of time zones across the globe.”
Lennertz said that the school followed the advice of experts in order to create a sense of routine for the student body. This includes virtual broadcasts of weekly assembly, Friday’s inspirational Chapel Cast, and Mindful Monday meditations. Mentor groups, an important part of the Wayland community connection, have been gathering online to catch up, play games, and simply be connected.
“Our alumni showed up online for Wayland Spirit Day in early April to cheer students and our beloved Chef Richard has made a video appearance encouraging students to continue to eat healthfully and adhere to Blue Zones practices,” Lennertz said. “The Senior Capstone Fair that would normally be part of our Spring Family Weekend will be presented on the Wayland website. We’re also planning to celebrate the Beaver Dam debut of Around the Corner with John McGivern with fun virtual gatherings for students, faculty, staff, and alumni.”
Other changes at the school have included virtual campus visits for prospective and the school’s annual gala & auction that normally occurs on campus into an online event that will conclude this Saturday.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!