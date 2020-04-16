Wayland Academy to have virtual commencement ceremony

The speeches will be pre-recorded by students from their homes including the addresses by valedictorian Matthew Wagner of central Illinois, and salutatorian Robert Stenzel of Beaver Dam.

After being recorded in the individual sections, the entire ceremony will be edited together for broadcast.

Wayland Academy students never returned from their spring break, which had been scheduled to end March 22. Gov. Tony Evers ordered both public and private schools closed on March 18. After schools went to an online format. On Thursday, Evers further stated that schools would not physically open back up during the 2019-20 school year.

“Our transition to distance learning continues to be successful,” Lennertz said. “Students and teachers are connected and engaged in learning despite our student body being dispersed in a number of time zones across the globe.”

Lennertz said that the school followed the advice of experts in order to create a sense of routine for the student body. This includes virtual broadcasts of weekly assembly, Friday’s inspirational Chapel Cast, and Mindful Monday meditations. Mentor groups, an important part of the Wayland community connection, have been gathering online to catch up, play games, and simply be connected.